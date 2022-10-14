ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Another one of Dick Vitale's grandchildren plans to play tennis for Duke Blue Devils

By Steve Wiseman
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Having long held an appreciation for Duke’s basketball program, longtime college basketball personality Dick Vitale’s interest in the school’s tennis program is growing for family reasons.

Vitale’s granddaughter, Ava Krug of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, committed to play tennis for the Blue Devils earlier this month. Currently a high school junior, Krug will follow her twin older brothers, Connor and Jake, who play tennis for the Blue Devils.

Connor and Jake Krug are in their sophomore years at Duke.

Dick Vitale’s daughter, Sherri Vitale Krug, is their mother. She played tennis at Notre Dame from 1992-96 and her husband, Thomas Krug, played quarterback for the Fighting Irish from 1993-97.

Ava Krug is a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and rated as the No. 3 player in Florida and No. 10 nationally, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network.

