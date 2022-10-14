Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
1011now.com
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
1011now.com
New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old. Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.
klkntv.com
‘Trick or Tree’: Free tree distribution in Lancaster County scheduled for Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Homeowners in Lincoln and Lancaster County are invited to a free tree distribution on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mahoney Park. “Trick or Tree” is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
1011now.com
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: A winter chill is upon us
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar may say October 18th on Tuesday, but the morning lows will sure feel like the middle of December. Tuesday morning may be cold enough to break the record low in the Capital City. We are calling for a low around 18, which would beat the record of 21 set back in 1972. More records from Omaha to the Tri-Cities are in danger of being tied or broken as well. With temperatures that low in the morning, they can only rise so far in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern and central Nebraska. However, areas out west may rise in the mid 50s to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.
1011now.com
Lincoln Southwest football team gives back with the help of CEDARS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawk football players aren’t in class during their fall break, they’re still traveling to work with some of Lincoln Public Schools smallest rising athletes. Fresh from their own morning practice, the football team headed to Randolph Elementary School. The boys...
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
1011now.com
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for companies who own them. One of the scooter companies came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get people on scooters. Lime, one of...
1011now.com
Rob Ogden
Candidate for Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. Manager and appraiser for a Lincoln real estate appraisal firm for over 15 years. Chief Operations Manager for a local software provider that supplies appraisal software systems for Nebraska counties. Chief Deputy County Assessor/Register of Deeds...
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
1011now.com
Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet. The event is a fundraiser for the Capital Humane...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
1011now.com
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building. The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul. The area of the attack is dominantly populated...
1011now.com
Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss. Each Farmers' Market season brings visitors to Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. This year, vendors had to deal with...
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
