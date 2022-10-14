Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
Sporting News
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius result: Wilder returns with one-punch KO in 1st round
After a hellacious trilogy of fights with Tyson Fury that saw Wilder suffer the first two losses of his professional career, "The Bronze Bomber" proved that he still has something left in the tank with a devastating first-round knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday.
Comments / 0