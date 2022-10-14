ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas Medicare Solutions

The Medicare Advantage open enrollment has begun. Rebecca went to Texas Medicare Solutions to get more information on how a local agent can help you choose the right plan for you. Texas Medicare Solutions. 1901 NW Military Highway, Ste 200. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 962-5879.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

October 16th is Global Cat Day!

SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Legendary 80s rockers Journey, Toto coming to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO - Don't' stop believin' San Antonio. Journey is finally returning to the Alamo City. The legendary rock band from the San Francisco Bay area announced Monday morning that they're bringing their highly successful "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023” to the AT&T Center on Apr. 4, along with special guest Toto.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Missions reveal new Marvel-inspired logo

SAN ANTONIO - Ballapeno to the rescue. The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club revealed their new Marvel-inspired Missions logo featuring Ballapeno, who is among the 96 new minor league baseball logos featured in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond initiative. In 2021, San Antonio wore custom Thor jerseys on July 9th...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Domestic violence refuge centers struggle with capacity, funding issues

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Families being turned away from domestic violence shelters across the state, not a trend you want to hear especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Crisis Center of Comal County has been a beacon of hope and help for more than 900 families seeking refuge from...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Residents raised awareness at the San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer's

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!. Participants walked throughout the park, all to end Alzheimer’s disease. Opening ceremonies were at 8 a.m. followed by the actual walk. The annual event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bear attacks child

MORRIS, CONNECTICUT -- A ten year old boy is recovering after being attacked by a bear over the weekend. Environmental officials say the child was taken to the hospital after being mauled by a bear in Connecticut. The boy was visiting his grandparents when he was attacked by at 250...
CONNECTICUT STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Ukrainian supporters rally in downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Supporters of the ongoing fight in Ukraine gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the San Fernando Cathedral. Co-founder and Kyiv native Olenka Bravo of Ukrainian San Antonio says, "the battle of Kyiv, liberation of Kharkiv region, battle for the south, defense of Donbas and every battle that was fought by the Ukrainian nation showed the world our strength and resilience."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Goodwill to host job fair with positions starting at $15 per hour

SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair over at TriPoint event center. More than fifty employers will be there, including Goodwill Industries, Christus Health System, Via Transit, and Whataburger. They're ready to hire for more than 2,000 open positions. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and most...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff

SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of potential flash flooding

Governor Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to be ready to use any resources, in anticipation of flash flooding in the western half of the state. Right now, there is a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall that could cause flash flooding through Monday. There's also a risk of severe...
TEXAS STATE

