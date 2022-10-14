Read full article on original website
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
Texas Medicare Solutions
The Medicare Advantage open enrollment has begun. Rebecca went to Texas Medicare Solutions to get more information on how a local agent can help you choose the right plan for you. Texas Medicare Solutions. 1901 NW Military Highway, Ste 200. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 962-5879.
October 16th is Global Cat Day!
SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
New UT Health San Antonio hospital celebrates topping out with beam signing ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - It's celebration time for a new state-of-the-art hospital coming to the Medical Center as hundreds of people gathered today to put their names on a piece of construction equipment. An autographed steel beam will be installed in UT Health San Antonio's new Multispecialty and Research Hospital in...
Legendary 80s rockers Journey, Toto coming to San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO - Don't' stop believin' San Antonio. Journey is finally returning to the Alamo City. The legendary rock band from the San Francisco Bay area announced Monday morning that they're bringing their highly successful "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023” to the AT&T Center on Apr. 4, along with special guest Toto.
San Antonio Missions reveal new Marvel-inspired logo
SAN ANTONIO - Ballapeno to the rescue. The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club revealed their new Marvel-inspired Missions logo featuring Ballapeno, who is among the 96 new minor league baseball logos featured in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond initiative. In 2021, San Antonio wore custom Thor jerseys on July 9th...
Domestic violence refuge centers struggle with capacity, funding issues
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Families being turned away from domestic violence shelters across the state, not a trend you want to hear especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Crisis Center of Comal County has been a beacon of hope and help for more than 900 families seeking refuge from...
Residents raised awareness at the San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer's
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!. Participants walked throughout the park, all to end Alzheimer’s disease. Opening ceremonies were at 8 a.m. followed by the actual walk. The annual event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
Seven month crash course available for potential Texas teachers amid teacher shortage
SAN ANTONIO - There is an urgent need for teachers. To meet the current crisis, UTeach created an intensive teacher development program, UTeach for Texas, that will prepare teachers in just seven months. Dr. Michael Marder, Executive Director and co-founder of UTeach, said, “Schools are facing a STEM teacher vacancy...
Bear attacks child
MORRIS, CONNECTICUT -- A ten year old boy is recovering after being attacked by a bear over the weekend. Environmental officials say the child was taken to the hospital after being mauled by a bear in Connecticut. The boy was visiting his grandparents when he was attacked by at 250...
Ukrainian supporters rally in downtown SA
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Supporters of the ongoing fight in Ukraine gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the San Fernando Cathedral. Co-founder and Kyiv native Olenka Bravo of Ukrainian San Antonio says, "the battle of Kyiv, liberation of Kharkiv region, battle for the south, defense of Donbas and every battle that was fought by the Ukrainian nation showed the world our strength and resilience."
Electric box pelted by rain sparks Northwest Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a house fire on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning. The fire started just after 7 a.m. at a home off Farrow Place near Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire when they saw flames coming from the house. Investigators...
Texas Gubernatorial candidates: One-on-one interviews ahead of Midterm elections
As the midterm elections heat up, News 4 San Antonio sat down with the candidates running for Governor of Texas; incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke. Each candidate agreed to a one-on-one interview. Interview with Governor Greg Abbott:
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
Goodwill to host job fair with positions starting at $15 per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair over at TriPoint event center. More than fifty employers will be there, including Goodwill Industries, Christus Health System, Via Transit, and Whataburger. They're ready to hire for more than 2,000 open positions. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and most...
San Antonio's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission launches 8th Annual Art Contest
SAN ANTONIO - Calling all artists! The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is launching its eight annual citywide art contest. Applicants are asked to submit a piece representing the theme of the upcoming 2023 MLK march, ‘Together We Can Be the Dream.'. The deadline to apply is November 14...
SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff
SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of potential flash flooding
Governor Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to be ready to use any resources, in anticipation of flash flooding in the western half of the state. Right now, there is a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall that could cause flash flooding through Monday. There's also a risk of severe...
Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side. Police arrived at the park at Sutton Oaks' apartments Monday afternoon and found the body of a 24-year-old in a car, with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting.
