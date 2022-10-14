Yesterday at approximately 2:00 am, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 Block of Lincoln Road for observed reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Demetrick Lewis, of Storm Lake. Police allege that Lewis showed signs of alcohol impairment as well as having a revoked driving status in the State of Iowa.

