Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?

Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
NASDAQ

Interested In Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Upcoming US$0.91 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.
NASDAQ

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $31.01, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $6.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.69, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed at $28.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

HanesBrands (HBI) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

HanesBrands (HBI) closed at $7.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Dillard's (DDS) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $280.87, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the department...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

BorgWarner (BWA) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BorgWarner (BWA) closed at $33.21, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the auto parts...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $53.11, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home...
