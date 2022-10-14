Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of Season

Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death.

While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season.

Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets either through the air by coughing or sneezing or on contaminated surfaces, and while someone with the flu usually only experiences the normal symptoms such as cough, fever, body aches, and fatigue among others, the flu impacts everyone differently. Some people can experience more severe cases that can lead to hospitalization or death.

"For most individuals, by seven days up to less than two weeks, their symptoms typically will resolve, but it’s important to remember that some individuals can develop severe illness," Tulsa County Health Department's Epidemiology Supervisor Madison Thomas said. "Every year we unfortunately do have people that develop severe illness that can lead to hospitalization and death."

The flu can also lead to other illnesses and health complications such as pneumonia.

"Some individuals who may be at higher risk can develop severe illness that can lead to complications," Thomas said. "The most common complication is pneumonia, some other examples of complications can be encephalitis or myocarditis."

The Tulsa County Health Department is currently offering flu shots and recommends anyone eligible to receive a flu shot to do so by the end of October.