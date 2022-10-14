Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
NBC New York
Minimum Wage Workers in New York City Need to Clock Over 100 Hours a Week to Afford Rent
In many major U.S. cities, minimum wage workers need to clock in over 50 hours each week just to be able to afford rent on a one-bedroom home, a recent survey conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area found. In New York City, minimum wage earners would need...
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
habitatmag.com
5 Reasons Why Condo Common Charges Are Going (Way) Up
Condo common charges — covering operating expenses like staff, repairs, amenities, property management and insurance — are high partly because the cost of doing business in New York City is high. But that’s only part of the story, Brick Underground reports, and even higher fees are on the way. Why? Let us count the reasons:
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
Rat City could be a thing of the past when new trash rule goes into effect
Rat City could soon be a thing of the past when the NYC department of sanitation's new trash rule goes into effect.
Eater
One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
Two Queens Councilmembers Call on City to End Vaccine Mandates
Queens Councilmembers Vickie Paladino and Joanna Ariola held a rally outside City Hall Wednesday calling on lawmakers to end vaccine mandates and to establish a strict set of scientific guidelines that must be met before masking is required at schools. The Councilmembers, both Republicans, unveiled a package of legislation addressing...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Planning department details new City of Yes zoning initiative that could change the way NYC is built
The Department of City Planning and Mayor Eric Adams have started detailing a sweeping new zoning proposal that aims to cut red tape for developers.
News 12
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx. The event was held in collaboration with local elected officials, the city Department of Transportation, NYC Small Business Services, and community organizations to encourage voters to flip the ballot and increase voter awareness. "Many...
Government Technology
NYC Tackles Digital Divide With New Free Internet Program
New York City’s latest digital equity program, Big Apple Connect, aims to offer immediate results connecting residents in need to free high-speed Internet as part of the city’s larger quest of closing the digital divide. As the digital inclusion movement continues to expand nationwide, communities in urban areas...
IN DEPTH: NYC Health Commissioner on COVID fatigue
COVID cases in the city are stable, but there are concerns about what happens as the weather gets colder.
See It: Car erupts in flames near Chelsea Piers
NEW YORK -- A car erupted into flames near Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. It happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded quickly and put the fire out. No one was hurt.
