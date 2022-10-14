ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’

Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
habitatmag.com

5 Reasons Why Condo Common Charges Are Going (Way) Up

Condo common charges — covering operating expenses like staff, repairs, amenities, property management and insurance — are high partly because the cost of doing business in New York City is high. But that’s only part of the story, Brick Underground reports, and even higher fees are on the way. Why? Let us count the reasons:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day

The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx. The event was held in collaboration with local elected officials, the city Department of Transportation, NYC Small Business Services, and community organizations to encourage voters to flip the ballot and increase voter awareness. "Many...
BRONX, NY
Government Technology

NYC Tackles Digital Divide With New Free Internet Program

New York City’s latest digital equity program, Big Apple Connect, aims to offer immediate results connecting residents in need to free high-speed Internet as part of the city’s larger quest of closing the digital divide. As the digital inclusion movement continues to expand nationwide, communities in urban areas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

