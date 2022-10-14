L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO