Columbia County, NY

Leaf Peeping: Taconic Sculpture Park

By Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q52U_0iYjd9Q500

SPENCERTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Driving down the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County, you may have seen this iconic face staring back at you. Gaea, a sculpture of Mother Earth, is just one of 40 sculptures at the Taconic Sculpture Park.

Roy Kanwit is the artist behind the sculptures. He transformed the lawn of his home into an outdoor art gallery. The self-taught sculptor has been honing his craft for almost 40 years.

The treasure trove features sculptures ranging in size from 3 inches to twenty feet tall. While the outdoor park is only open on weekends from mid-May to mid-October, the sculpture of Gaea can be enjoyed year-round during scenic rides on the Taconic State Parkway.

Check out a slideshow of some of the sculptures here:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SR6ay_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbI6r_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsfSh_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZiVa_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MM6vh_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmyZ_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nv1JT_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekIUV_0iYjd9Q500
    Scenic views from the Taconic Sculpture Park.
DEC: Bear that ate donkey no threat to humans

CLAVERACK—A black bear in search of a pre-hibernation meal killed a pet miniature donkey in its pen overnight, October 3. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports being notified October 4 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a black bear attacked and killed a miniature donkey in its fenced-in enclosure the night before.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
