One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – At least one person was hurt in a crash in south St. Louis early Friday morning.

The crash between a car and a pickup truck happened just before 2 a.m. on Loughborough Avenue at Idaho Avenue, at the entrance ramp to northbound I-55. The car was knocked into a light pole.

An ambulance took one person to the hospital. The severity of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

