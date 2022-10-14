Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS REMINDER ON CAMPAIGN SIGN RULES
With the General Election approaching, the City of Roseburg has issued a reminder regarding campaign sign rules:. *Signs must not be placed on sidewalks or any other public right-of-way *Signs should be no more that 32 square feet and the entire campaign message must be contained on one sign. *Permission...
kqennewsradio.com
BOYS & CLUB HAS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley has announced that it has recently appointed Summer Baranko as its executive director. A release said Baranko succeeds Bryan Lake who resigned from the position after six years. The board is thankful to Lake for his work and dedication to the organization.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER INVITES CUSTOMERS TO WILDFIRE MITIGATION PLAN FORUMS
Pacific Power is inviting customers to wildfire mitigation plan input forums that are happening this week. A release from the utility said subject matter experts will discuss various wildfire safety projects, enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities and emergency management updates followed by a questions and answers segment. Each forum will have on-site Spanish and American Sign Language interpreting services and will be livestreamed and recorded.
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA HEALTH COLLECTING WINTER CLOTHING DONATION
Through October 28th, Umpqua Health’s Mobile Outreach Team is collecting essential winter clothing and other items for at-risk community members as part of its second annual Comfort Drive. A release said the team is part of an ongoing effort to better serve members of the community by providing supplies...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged criminal trespass incident by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 55-year old was asked by staff members of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street to leave multiple times. The suspect refused but was eventually pushed out the back door. The suspect claimed he left when asked. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and then was released.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 11:00 A.M. MONDAY
An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11:00 a.m. over most of Douglas County. This includes for Roseburg, Winchester, Sutherlin, Umpqua and Green. Information from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in the Willamette National Forest, along with stagnant air conditions, is expected to continue. This will result in air quality that is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 10:15 p.m. an employee of a business in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, watched on video as a 43-year old man, recently evicted from a guest’s room, caused a disturbance outside by kicking a bucket, punching the air and his own vehicle, then getting a firearm from the trunk and pointing it a the building. A tenant reported hearing pellets hit the wall outside her window.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man following alleged criminal mischief early Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted the 27-year old near the sally port outside the Douglas County Jail after he told jail staff that he had damaged multiple vehicles in the parking lot. The suspect said he threw the rocks at the vehicles because he wanted to be taken to jail.
kqennewsradio.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR FOREST AREAS
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12:00 a.m. Sunday to 9:00 am. Sunday for the Umpqua National Forest and Siskiyou Mountains. East winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected with gusts to 26 miles per hour. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour are possible across the exposed ridges. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 0