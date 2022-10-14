ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Mike Lindell went to Florida to distribute 12,000 pillows for hurricane relief and promoted his products in front of a wrecked home

By Cheryl Teh
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 96

Debbie Vince
5d ago

Reminds of when Trump threw out paper towels after a hurricane. It’s ok if you have no house anymore, no clothes or food but have a pillow and listen to me about my political views to up life your weary souls. 🤣

Reply(14)
41
empath
5d ago

He is just a criminal of opportunity. Just like a looter. Have a pillow, now listen to all my gripes. When you bring a camera crew to Hand out pillows as charity. It’s not charity it promotion of one’s self. Look at Oprah. She’s just as bad.

Reply(7)
25
Ohio girl
5d ago

this article acts like he tried to get these people to buy other products..in fact these two situations arent related. journalism is dead

Reply
13
 

