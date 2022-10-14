Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS REMINDER ON CAMPAIGN SIGN RULES
With the General Election approaching, the City of Roseburg has issued a reminder regarding campaign sign rules:. *Signs must not be placed on sidewalks or any other public right-of-way *Signs should be no more that 32 square feet and the entire campaign message must be contained on one sign. *Permission...
kqennewsradio.com
BOYS & CLUB HAS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley has announced that it has recently appointed Summer Baranko as its executive director. A release said Baranko succeeds Bryan Lake who resigned from the position after six years. The board is thankful to Lake for his work and dedication to the organization.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER INVITES CUSTOMERS TO WILDFIRE MITIGATION PLAN FORUMS
Pacific Power is inviting customers to wildfire mitigation plan input forums that are happening this week. A release from the utility said subject matter experts will discuss various wildfire safety projects, enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities and emergency management updates followed by a questions and answers segment. Each forum will have on-site Spanish and American Sign Language interpreting services and will be livestreamed and recorded.
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA HEALTH COLLECTING WINTER CLOTHING DONATION
Through October 28th, Umpqua Health’s Mobile Outreach Team is collecting essential winter clothing and other items for at-risk community members as part of its second annual Comfort Drive. A release said the team is part of an ongoing effort to better serve members of the community by providing supplies...
KDRV
Grants Pass water main break is affecting customers, repair pending
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it is working to repair a water main break that is affecting water availability for some water utility customers there. The City says the water main break is active at the top of Dimmick and E Streets. It says the affected area is greater than initially thought and crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs adding, "If you experience water that appears to be dirty, please contact us at 541-450-6035."
kezi.com
Parked: Addressing Drug Use and Camping in Community Spaces
EUGENE, Ore. -- On the west side of Eugene, near 9th Avenue and Grant, sits a small, nearly one-acre park. One that hasn't been updated in decades. Still, Martin Luther King Jr. Park has some sturdy bones and some play equipment left for children to play on. If children were playing at the park.
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern...
kqennewsradio.com
NEEWOLLAH PARADE RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEURG
Roseburg’s Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween for the first time in three years. A City of Roseburg release said Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for the event, which is part of the Roseburg Sesquicentennial celebration. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and will...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 11:00 A.M. MONDAY
An Air Pollution Advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality remains in effect until 11:00 a.m. Monday. Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in the Willamette National Forest has thinned. Air quality is likely to be Good to Moderate across Douglas County, but could fall into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range in some areas, mainly east and northeast of Roseburg. Those who are easily negatively affected by wildfire smoke, should continue to take precautions.
The University of Oregon will cover tuition and fees for in-state Indigenous students from any federally recognized tribe
The University of Oregon celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day by announcing a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
kezi.com
Eugene store selling second-hand Halloween costumes
EUGENE, Ore. -- Every parent wants to give their child a memorable holiday, and Halloween is no different. However, the negative impacts from inflation have some families in a bind. The rising prices have some looking for ways to save money, and this includes costumes. One store is looking to...
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged criminal trespass incident by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 55-year old was asked by staff members of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street to leave multiple times. The suspect refused but was eventually pushed out the back door. The suspect claimed he left when asked. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and then was released.
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
KDRV
Fire in Roseburg displaces three people and two dogs
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Three people and two dogs are left without a home after a duplex caught on fire Friday night. Roseburg Fire responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of NW Veterans Way. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front and back door...
