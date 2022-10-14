ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Large container stolen from York County construction company

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Gastonia Police are investigating a report that was filed with them of a stolen freight-like container from a construction company site out of York County. Officers said the incident occurred around midnight Wednesday at Purcell Construction. The police report lists the business as being located in Clover, however, the business lists […]
YORK COUNTY, SC

