Mostly sunny skies, temps cool into the 60s heading into the weekend

WHAT’S NEW: A nice change in airmass going into the weekend. It will still be mild, but very dry.

WHAT'S NEXT: The sun will return for a delightful weekend. Risk of more rain by later Sunday into Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says sunny skies are on the horizon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows around 56.

WEEKEND: Looks great! Seasonal temperatures with sunshine. Sunday could have a few more clouds before a bit of rain for Monday, but mostly dry for now.