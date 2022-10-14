ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Mostly sunny skies, temps cool into the 60s heading into the weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlQlG_0iYjc5mY00

WHAT’S NEW: A nice change in airmass going into the weekend. It will still be mild, but very dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LGn2_0iYjc5mY00

WHAT'S NEXT: The sun will return for a delightful weekend. Risk of more rain by later Sunday into Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says sunny skies are on the horizon.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows around 56.

WEEKEND: Looks great! Seasonal temperatures with sunshine. Sunday could have a few more clouds before a bit of rain for Monday, but mostly dry for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5BVS_0iYjc5mY00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy