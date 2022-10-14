Mostly sunny skies, temps cool into the 60s heading into the weekend
WHAT’S NEW: A nice change in airmass going into the weekend. It will still be mild, but very dry.
WHAT'S NEXT: The sun will return for a delightful weekend. Risk of more rain by later Sunday into Monday.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says sunny skies are on the horizon.
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows around 56.
WEEKEND: Looks great! Seasonal temperatures with sunshine. Sunday could have a few more clouds before a bit of rain for Monday, but mostly dry for now.
