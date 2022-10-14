ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Gov. Hochul announces crime victims could be eligible for more compensation

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that victims of crimes could be eligible for more money to replace their stolen or damaged personal items.

Victims could now be eligible for up to $2,500. The previous rate was $500.

The increase comes as inflation and the cost of living are on the rise.

Items that qualify for reimbursement must be considered necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The Office of Victim Services provides these services in hopes to help alleviate victim's suffering.

