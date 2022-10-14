Read full article on original website
The Valley Reporter
Waitsfield Select Board hears wastewater options
If all the wastewater systems in Irasville and Waitsfield Village used a higher level of treatment versus a simple system, each system could treat five times the amount of wastewater. That was one takeaway from a presentation to the Waitsfield Select Board by Jon Ashley of DuBois and King who...
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge construction update
TRAFFIC IMPACT: US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are tight curves approaching the temporary bridge, and trucks are advised to reduce speed to 15 mph. Bicycles should use caution while crossing the bridge.
WCAX
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blasting in Burlington’s South End could cause some disruptions for the next few weeks. It’s part of construction on the Champlain Parkway. Blasting will take place twice a day for the next two to four weeks between Flynn and Ferguson avenues near the City Market Co-op.
At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work
The city has erupted in controversy after a volunteer committee fought over abortion rights. Members say there’s more to the story. Read the story on VTDigger here: At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work.
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. — Ben Frechette visits the quintessential Vermont community of Lyndon in the Northeast Kingdom this week. He spoke with Jodi Wheeler of H.O.P.E. – a charity that provides community-sourced items at a discounted price to those in need. Ben also stopped by the famous Miss Lyndonville...
mynbc5.com
Area hospitals struggling amid emergency room bed shortage
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Medical Center is asking patients with non-emergent medical needs to seek treatment at its urgent care clinic in Colchester as the hospital struggles with a lack of patient beds. UVM Medical Center staff sent out an announcement on Friday to try to...
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
wamc.org
Mayor submits 2023 proposed Plattsburgh budget
The mayor of Plattsburgh has released his 2023 proposed budget, which is under the state tax cap and includes a tax rate decrease. The $59 million general fund budget includes a 1.6 percent increase in general fund expenditures and a 5.9 percent increase in revenues. First-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest calls the plan that bridges a $2 million deficit fiscally balanced.
GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant
The chips will be made for internet-connected devices, electric vehicles and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant.
After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high
An Upper Valley mainstay for tourists and residents alike, the nonprofit saw around 70,000 visitors last year. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high.
nhmagazine.com
Moody Bedel’s Bridge
Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
vermontbiz.com
Saint Michael’s College hires new director of public safety
Jeff Favreau of South Burlington, a former sergeant at University of Vermont Police Service, has been hired as director of public safety at Saint Michael’s College(link is external) in Colchester, effective Oct 17. In his new role, Favreau will lead a team of about 25 full-time and part-time public...
WCAX
Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peace and Justice Center shop in Burlington will be closing their Lake Street storefront at the end of this year. For decades, the store has sold local and fair trade products. It’s also been a meeting spot for activists. Peace and Justice Center leadership says they won’t be completely closing down, just moving to a smaller space to refocus on the organizations original goal.
newportdispatch.com
Fire in Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Barre on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a building on fire on Madison Avenue at around 10:05 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage...
WCAX
Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the first time to the public, part of $19 million in terminal upgrades. But has it streamlined security as intended?. Vt. GOP launches excess...
mychamplainvalley.com
Health official stresses importance of getting the bivalent booster
Plattsburgh, NY — As of Sunday, there were 3 confirmed new COVID cases in Essex County, 5 in Franklin County and 21 in Clinton County. Debra Tackett of the Clinton County Health Department stressed the importance of getting the newest booster shot for COVID-19 if you are eligible. “The...
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
mychamplainvalley.com
Retail cannabis stores say business is booming
Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
