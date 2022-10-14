Read full article on original website
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
motor1.com
BMW M decides against making three- or four-cylinder performance cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
MotorAuthority
2024 Polestar 3, 2023 BMW M2, Lotus Evija Fittipaldi: This Week's Top Photos
The Polestar 3 was revealed this week, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start here in mid-2024. Another SUV that made...
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Arrives With 517 HP And 300-Mile Range Ready To Fight The Porsche Cayenne
For over a year, Polestar has been laying out the pieces that'll make up the Polestar 3 for over a year now. After a year of teasing the SUV, the electric car aimed right at the Porsche Cayenne is finally here. It debuts with the design language we first saw previewed in the Polestar Precept Concept, which will appear as the Polestar 5 in 2024.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V is better? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Citroen Reveals All-New Logo While Teasing “Significant” Concept Car For This Month
With the arrival of the EV generation, it’s no surprise that a number of car companies are rebranding themselves to match this new future. VW, Peugeot, and even Dacia has done this recently, and now Citroen is adding itself to the list with new branding for the European marque.
Richard Hammond Denies Multiple Grand Tour Crashes Are Scripted In Candid Interview
Richard Hammond has spoken out about his crashes on The Grand Tour and Top Gear, as well as his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the trio racing around Norway in three rally-inspired road cars and one of the main talking points of the show was May’s horrendous crash which left him hospitalised and with a broken rib.
What Is A Scandi Flick? The Meaning Behind The Grand Tour’s Latest Episode
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is a much better play on words that what most people think. Obviously, with the latest special being based in Scandinavia, it is a nod to the location but it goes further than that. The latest special showed the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May,...
Nissan Has Officially Pulled Its Business Out Of Russia After Ukraine Invasion
When Russia invaded the country of Ukraine earlier this year, Nissan halted all production of cars in its country. This was supposed to start back up again in September, but this month Nissan confirmed that it would continue its standstill until the end of the year. Now, however, the manufacturer has confirmed that it was be removing itself from the Russian market altogether.
