Grand Tour Nation

MotorBiscuit

This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang

The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price

BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
motor1.com

BMW M decides against making three- or four-cylinder performance cars

The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Denies Multiple Grand Tour Crashes Are Scripted In Candid Interview

Richard Hammond has spoken out about his crashes on The Grand Tour and Top Gear, as well as his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the trio racing around Norway in three rally-inspired road cars and one of the main talking points of the show was May’s horrendous crash which left him hospitalised and with a broken rib.
Grand Tour Nation

Nissan Has Officially Pulled Its Business Out Of Russia After Ukraine Invasion

When Russia invaded the country of Ukraine earlier this year, Nissan halted all production of cars in its country. This was supposed to start back up again in September, but this month Nissan confirmed that it would continue its standstill until the end of the year. Now, however, the manufacturer has confirmed that it was be removing itself from the Russian market altogether.
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

