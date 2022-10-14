ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RAI Fiction Event Series ‘La Storia,’ Unveiled by Beta at Rome MIA Market, Will Look at Fascism Through a Female Prism

By Nick Vivarelli
 4 days ago
NewsTimes

Paramount+ to Bow in France, Germany in December

In its continued bid to expand its footprint worldwide, Paramount+ is launching its service in France on Dec. 1 and Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Dec. 8. Already available across the Americas, Paramount+ launched in South Korea, the U.K. and Ireland in June and Italy in September. The SVOD platform is expected to be available in 45 markets by year’s end.
NewsTimes

James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival

U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
NewsTimes

Global TV Trends, Who Is Watching What, How and Why?

CANNES – Looking at the multiple stages of audience ratings from overnights to pre-broadcast, to live, then plus-seven days and plus-28 days, launching a TV show these days is like a multistage rocket getting to the moon,” said Frédéric Vaulpré, vice president at Paris-based research firm Global Audience & Content Evolution (Glance).
NewsTimes

Top BBC Execs Mark Corporation’s 100 Year Anniversary

As the BBC celebrates its one hundredth anniversary today (Oct. 18), the broadcaster’s top executives have paid tribute. “The BBC is one hundred today – it’s a time to celebrate, but also to embrace the future,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp. “I believe its best days are ahead. We have always innovated, changed and adapted. Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been. By continuing to put the public first, we will continue to inform, educate and entertain for another century.”

