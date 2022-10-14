RAI Fiction Event Series ‘La Storia,’ Unveiled by Beta at Rome MIA Market, Will Look at Fascism Through a Female Prism

As the BBC celebrates its one hundredth anniversary today (Oct. 18), the broadcaster’s top executives have paid tribute. “The BBC is one hundred today – it’s a time to celebrate, but also to embrace the future,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp. “I believe its best days are ahead. We have always innovated, changed and adapted. Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been. By continuing to put the public first, we will continue to inform, educate and entertain for another century.”

12 HOURS AGO