RAI Fiction Event Series ‘La Storia,’ Unveiled by Beta at Rome MIA Market, Will Look at Fascism Through a Female Prism

Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Paramount+ to Bow in France, Germany in December
In its continued bid to expand its footprint worldwide, Paramount+ is launching its service in France on Dec. 1 and Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Dec. 8. Already available across the Americas, Paramount+ launched in South Korea, the U.K. and Ireland in June and Italy in September. The SVOD platform is expected to be available in 45 markets by year’s end.
NewsTimes
‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ Heads to Topic, SBS Australia in ZDF Studios Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
CANNES — TV series “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson” has been picked up by streamer Topic for North America and by the Australian channel SBS, ZDF Studios announced Tuesday at Cannes Mipcom trade fair. “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson” is being sold as both a 45-minute series and four feature-length...
NewsTimes
James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival
U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
NewsTimes
Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’
The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January.
NewsTimes
Global TV Trends, Who Is Watching What, How and Why?
CANNES – Looking at the multiple stages of audience ratings from overnights to pre-broadcast, to live, then plus-seven days and plus-28 days, launching a TV show these days is like a multistage rocket getting to the moon,” said Frédéric Vaulpré, vice president at Paris-based research firm Global Audience & Content Evolution (Glance).
China defiant after protester beaten at Manchester consulate
Foreign ministry disputes UK police account of violent attack on pro-democracy protester caught on video
NewsTimes
Top BBC Execs Mark Corporation’s 100 Year Anniversary
As the BBC celebrates its one hundredth anniversary today (Oct. 18), the broadcaster’s top executives have paid tribute. “The BBC is one hundred today – it’s a time to celebrate, but also to embrace the future,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp. “I believe its best days are ahead. We have always innovated, changed and adapted. Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been. By continuing to put the public first, we will continue to inform, educate and entertain for another century.”
Comments / 0