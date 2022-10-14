ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joao Pedro back in action as Watford take on Norwich

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Watford will have forward Joao Pedro available again following a calf problem for the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich.

Defenders Craig Cathcart (thigh) and Mario Gaspar (groin) both face late fitness tests ahead of Saturday’s evening kick-off.

Midfielder Imran Louza has been charged by the Football Association with spitting at at Swansea’s Ryan Manning, so could be facing a ban.

Defenders Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele and right-back Jeremy Ngakia all have hamstring problems, while midfielder Tom Cleverley (Achilles), Kortney Hause (knee), striker Rey Manaj (hamstring) and Tom Dele-Bashiru (knee) all continue their own recovery.

Norwich full-back Sam Byram has recovered from the hip problem which forced him off at half-time during the home defeat by Preston, which saw the Canaries’ nine-game unbeaten league run ended.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell is also available for the trip to Vicarage Road having missed the past three matches with a quad issue.

Summer signing Isaac Hayden (knee) has taken part in some training, but will not be rushed into action for a delayed debut while full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) is also stepping up his recovery.

Winger Jonathan Rowe (shin), forward Adam Idah (knee), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and defender Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their rehabilitation.

