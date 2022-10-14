ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma

When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

RSV is beginning to tick up in Oklahoma

Oklahoma doctors are beginning to see cases of a common respiratory virus that can be dangerous for children. The rise is in line with annual trends. Respiratory Syncytial Virus can present pretty similarly to the cold or a flu, and it’s usually not a serious concern in adults. It has many symptoms, but they combine to restrict airways. Smaller airways in children mean the issue can become severe much more quickly.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying

It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Grady County targeted as Child Care Desert

Oklahoma Human Services is pleased to announce a Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of significant need around the state. In Oklahoma, 34 of the state’s 77 counties are considered child care deserts. Data from the Center for American Progress (CAP) shows that 55% of the state’s population lives in a child care desert. By establishing new child care programs, Oklahomans will not only be helping to expand their local business community, but also to grow the industry’s capacity to provide additional child care for even more families.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Saving lives with spay/neuter in northern Oklahoma

Body Ponca City, Oklahoma (October 14, 2022) – Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program to provide free spay/neuter clinics in Northern Oklahoma from October 24 through October 28. This partnership will allow upwards of 500 owned pets (dogs and cats) and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered to help effectively and humanely control the pet population over time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE

