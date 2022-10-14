Read full article on original website
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma
When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
kgou.org
RSV is beginning to tick up in Oklahoma
Oklahoma doctors are beginning to see cases of a common respiratory virus that can be dangerous for children. The rise is in line with annual trends. Respiratory Syncytial Virus can present pretty similarly to the cold or a flu, and it’s usually not a serious concern in adults. It has many symptoms, but they combine to restrict airways. Smaller airways in children mean the issue can become severe much more quickly.
kswo.com
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
chickashatoday.com
Grady County targeted as Child Care Desert
Oklahoma Human Services is pleased to announce a Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of significant need around the state. In Oklahoma, 34 of the state’s 77 counties are considered child care deserts. Data from the Center for American Progress (CAP) shows that 55% of the state’s population lives in a child care desert. By establishing new child care programs, Oklahomans will not only be helping to expand their local business community, but also to grow the industry’s capacity to provide additional child care for even more families.
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
KOCO
Family of OU meteorology student killed in accident launches foundation
NORMAN, Okla. — The family of a University of Oklahoma meteorology student killed in an accident has launched a foundation. It has been nearly six months since the death of their son, Nicholas Nair. Since then, his family has launched a scholarship foundation. Nair was one of three OU...
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
KOCO
Truth Test: Attack ad saying Gov. Kevin Stitt won't sign anti-corruption pledge needs context
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is less than a month away, meaning Oklahomans have arrived to political attack ad season. As KOCO 5 has done in previous election cycles, we are putting a spotlight on specific ads to determine if they're true, false or misleading. A new political attack...
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
Ponca City News
Saving lives with spay/neuter in northern Oklahoma
Body Ponca City, Oklahoma (October 14, 2022) – Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program to provide free spay/neuter clinics in Northern Oklahoma from October 24 through October 28. This partnership will allow upwards of 500 owned pets (dogs and cats) and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered to help effectively and humanely control the pet population over time.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water
Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
