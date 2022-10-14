ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA PreCheck Enrollment Days Coming to Asheville Regional Airport

The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck® Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport from Monday, October 31, through Monday, November 11, 2022. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the Cell Phone Lot across the street from the terminal. TSA PreCheck® is an expedited screening program that enables...
ASHEVILLE, NC

