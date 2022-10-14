ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time has was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
live5news.com

Amber Alert canceled, missing Virginia children found safe

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – Two children abducted in Hampton, Virginia, who are believed to be in extreme danger. The Hampton Police Division says the kids were found with their father. State police say Timothy Truitt separated himself and the children from their guardian at Walmart Sunday before taking...
HAMPTON, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy