wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
Fire breaks out at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, several boats sink
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk emergency officials and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Little Creek Marina Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire displaced nine adults, a child and two dogs. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Norfolk Fire...
Ex-USS Clamagore to be towed from Patriots Point, recycled in Norfolk, VA
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic submarine will be towed from Mount Pleasant on Friday amid a plan to recycle the vessel. The Ex-USS Clamagore will be towed from its berthing at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum to Norfolk, VA. The discovery of a leak in a main ballast tank forced the museum […]
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time has was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
WAVY News 10
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
live5news.com
Amber Alert canceled, missing Virginia children found safe
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – Two children abducted in Hampton, Virginia, who are believed to be in extreme danger. The Hampton Police Division says the kids were found with their father. State police say Timothy Truitt separated himself and the children from their guardian at Walmart Sunday before taking...
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
13newsnow.com
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
Four Norfolk businesses shut down; a look at the economic impact
The owner of Scotty Quixx, which recently lost its conditional use permit, is being forced to close. Scotty Oates said empty storefronts will not only impact him but the entire downtown district.
Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
Suffolk accidental apartment fire displaces 5
5 adults were left displaced after a fire in Suffolk burned through the second floor of an apartment building.
VB ShotSpotter technology identifies 3 gunfire incidents in one day
On Saturday, October 8, police confirm the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted them of three separate gunfire incidents.
Judge reduces charges for men involved in Newtown Rd. shooting in Virginia Beach
Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.
