Charlie Puth goes for a different sound in his first new album in four years
And finally today, singer Charlie Puth has a new album out. You may know him from his stand out hits like "See You Again" and "Marvin Gaye." The new album is called "Charlie," and it's his first one since his wildly popular 2018 release, "Voice Notes." When we caught up with the superstar whose videos have garnered more than a billion views on YouTube, he told us he was going for a different sound for his first album in four years.
Mother-daughter bakers create a 6 foot Han Solo sculpture in bread
(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH (DARTH VADER'S THEME)") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mother-daughter team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan love baking, and they also love science fiction. Their latest creation combines both. It's a six-foot sculpture of Han Solo as he looked at the end of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Remember, Han was frozen in carbonite, hands straining to reach out. The whole thing is made out of bread. They call it Pan Solo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Poet and filmmaker Fatima Asghar's debut novel is 'When We Were Sisters'
The mother of Kausar, Aisha and Noreen - the youngest to oldest of three sisters - died years ago. Then one day, their baba, their father dies, too. Let's ask Fatimah Asghar, the author of the new novel "When We Were Sisters," to read from their book, narrated in the voice of the youngest.
My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Back in March, Joe Arrigoni took his wife, Joani, to the shoe store. Joani lives with early onset Alzheimer's. And that morning, she had been insisting that she needed new shoes even though she already owned many pairs. So after Joe got tired of arguing with her, he agreed to take her to the shoe store. When they got there, Joani began to wander around. He didn't know where she went. But then, he heard her voice.
British physicist writes 1,750 Wikipedia bios to chronicle more female scientists
According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. Jess Wade got busy. In five years she made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists.
Sunday Puzzle: Words of a feather
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop one letter in each of them to leave two words that are in the same category of things. Ex. DRILL STAGE --> dill & sage (both herbs) 1. FEATHER TAUNT. 2. MARKS VENUES. 3. STATUE COUNTRY. 4. LATKE POUND. 5....
