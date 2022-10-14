ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Truss needs to hold on until new year to avoid being shortest-serving PM

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wW3rD_0iYjZ0pW00

Liz Truss needs to hang on as prime minister until the start of next year to avoid her premiership becoming the shortest in British history.

The person who currently holds the title is the Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as prime minister in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.

Ms Truss would overtake this number of days on January 3 2023.

There have been several prime ministers who for various reasons failed to last a year in the job.

They include two Conservative PMs in the past 100 years: Andrew Bonar Law, who clocked up 211 days from 1922 to 1923 before resigning due to poor health, and Alec Douglas-Home, who managed 364 days in 1963-64 until losing a general election.

During the 18th and early 19th century it was not unusual for prime ministers to serve for only one or two years, or to do the job for a short spell on several separate occasions.

Once Liz Truss has passed the 118-day mark set by George Canning, other predecessors she can aim to overtake include the 4th Duke of Devonshire, who was PM for 225 days in 1756-57, and the 2nd Earl of Shelburne, who managed 265 days in 1782-83.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng has already ensured he will not become the shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer in modern history.

Mr Kwarteng has now clocked up 38 full days in the role, eight more than those managed by the Conservative Iain Macleod, who died in office after just 30 days in 1970.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss’s history of U-turns after series of reversals as prime minister

Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not gotten off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: PM’s poll rating nosedives as cabinet support only ‘probable’

A cabinet member could only say "probably" when asked if Liz Tuss still has the backing of her ministers.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the transport secretary, made the remark after leaving No 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning.She and other ministers had gathered for a critical cabinet meeting after Jeremy Hunt, the new chancellor, dismantled the PM's economic agenda.Earlier, Ms Truss’s popularity took another nosedive as a new poll revealed 80 per cent of Britons had an unfavourable view of her.Ms Truss’s net favourability plunged to minus 70 according to a YouGov survey - a 14-point drop since last week with just...
The Independent

Liz Truss almost as unpopular as Prince Andrew as 80% hold ‘unfavourable’ view of PM

Liz Truss is almost as popular with the public as Prince Andrew, according to new polling which shows her approval rating has taken a further hit.YouGov found that only 10 per cent of Britons hold a favourable opinion of the prime minister while 80 per cent hold an unfavourable view – giving her a net approval of –70.The astonishing decline in her popularity since the disastrous mini-Budget which sparked market turmoil means Ms Truss is nearly as disliked as the Duke of York.Andrew – disgraced over his relationship to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – is looked...
The Independent

No one thought mini-budget was a ‘bad idea’, senior minister admits

No one in Liz Truss’s top ministerial team thought the mini-budget which unleashed market turmoil was a bad idea.Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said that when the ideas were presented to Cabinet by then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng no one recognised the problems it would cause.The whole Cabinet had not been consulted on the plans, which included the abolition of the 45p rate of income tax for top earners, but Mr Heappey said minister viewed the mini-budget as “coherent with a desire to drive growth”.The UK tax burden is at the highest level since the 1940's. This disincentivises hard work, investment &...
The Independent

Liz Truss cannot survive if she keeps making mistakes, admits minister

Liz Truss cannot afford to make “many more” mistakes and survive as prime minister, her defence minister James Heappey has admitted.Mr Heappey said Ms Truss had “fronted up to her mistakes very quickly”, amid growing anger from Tory backbenchers after the mini-Budget disaster and at the party’s astonishing poll collapse.Asked how many more mistakes she could afford, the Armed Forces minister told Sky News: “Well I suspect, given, how skittish our politics are at the moment, not very many.”Ms Truss apologised to MPs for her “mistakes” on Monday night – but pledged to lead the Tories into the next general...
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests

Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
The Independent

Tories facing wipeout as Labour takes 36-point lead in new poll

The Conservatives would face near wipeout in a general election, a new poll suggests, as Liz Truss’s government continues to implode.The survey, released on Monday afternoon, is the worst yet for the Tories, with Labour now a vast 36 points ahead of the governing party – the highest lead ever recorded by any pollster for any party.If replicated at a general election, the results would likely see the Scottish National Party become the official opposition at Westminster, with the Tories reduced to a small rump of MPs.The release of the Redfield & Wilton survey comes after Ms Truss tried...
The Independent

Rachel Reeves voices support for Tom Watson peerage despite role in Beech case

Rachel Reeves has voiced support for former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson’s life peerage despite his role promoting Carl Beech’s false claims about a VIP Westminster paedophile ring.The shadow chancellor acknowledged that Mr Watson was wrong about the case, but said she has “a lot of time” for him because of the “contributions” he has made to Parliament.Mr Watson campaigned in support of Beech, a former NHS manager who wrongly accused several high-profile politicians and military officers of murder and child sex abuse in 2014.He was wrong on that issue (promoting Beech’s claim), but he has made many contributions as...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy