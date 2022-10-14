Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
13 Weather: Breaking Down The Latest Rain & Snow Chances For West Michigan!
We are breaking down all the details on the latest rain and snow chances for West Michigan. Join Meteorologist Michael Behrens for the full details!
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Scholten has big cash advantage over Gibbs in final month of West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Democrat Hillary Scholten entered October with a significant cash advantage over Republican John Gibbs in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race, new campaign finance reports show. Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids, raised $1.5 million between July 14 and Sept. 30, more than three...
'Tis the season? As the U.P. braces for a big snowstorm, Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season too
We’re still more than two months out from the official start of winter, but the Upper Peninsula is already bracing for a big snowstorm, and Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season on Monday and Tuesday.
World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it
There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world. SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking...
Opinion: Michigan’s small businesses are still getting the cold shoulder from Lansing
You don’t have to be an economist or an economic developer to know that many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling. Just walk down the main street in your town. The rising costs of goods sold or used to make products, along with a severe shortage of workers, means small businesses have been hit hard in the pocketbook, forcing many to drastically reduce hours or close up shop altogether. There are empty storefronts along commercial corridors in big cities and small towns across the state. ...
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Mid-Michigan contractors team up to keep St. Johns family together
A family in St. Johns has lived in the same house on Floral Avenue since 1972 and wanted it to stay that way "until the end." That hope, however, almost came crashing down.
Gas prices drop across Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
