You don’t have to be an economist or an economic developer to know that many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling. Just walk down the main street in your town. The rising costs of goods sold or used to make products, along with a severe shortage of workers, means small businesses have been hit hard in the pocketbook, forcing many to drastically reduce hours or close up shop altogether. There are empty storefronts along commercial corridors in big cities and small towns across the state. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO