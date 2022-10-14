Read full article on original website
Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born October 16, 1996 in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Cheryl Steinhiser. He went by his middle name Trevor. He enjoyed watching game shows. His favorite game shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. He absolutely loved anything to do with water such as the lake and bath time. Trevor loved balloons, they made him very happy. He was easy to make laugh and he had such a pretty smile. Even though he could not speak, he would speak with his beautiful eyes. Trevor knew how to make everyone’s day.
Area volleyball teams begin district tournaments Monday
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes the start of postseason play for several area teams. The Ray Moore Gymnasium in Marshall will be the site of the 2A-North District Tournament. Izard County and Alpena get underway at 3:30. Cotter faces Guy-Perkins at 5, and the winner takes on Marshall at 6:30.
Saturday volleyball schedule includes MH freshmen in district tourney
Junior high volleyball is scheduled for Saturday, and Mountain Home’s freshmen will be on the road. The Junior Lady Bombers will go to Marion for the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. Four area teams will be in Quitman for the 2A-North Junior District Tournament. In the first round, Yellville-Summit faces...
Monday volleyball results include Cotter splitting matches in district tourney
The 2A-North District Volleyball Tournament got underway Monday at the Ray Moore Gymnasium in Marshall. Cotter won its first match in straight sets as they defeated Guy-Perkins 25-6, 25-18 and 25-21. Morgan Zick led the Lady Warriors with 10 kills and three blocks; Kylee Chastain had five kills and five digs; Gracyn Jackson recorded three kills, five digs and three aces; and Kenna Collins added two kills, six digs and eight aces.
Saturday volleyball results include MH freshmen finishing 2nd in conference tourney
The Mountain Home freshman volleyball team wrapped up its season on Saturday in the Northeast Arkansas Conference Tournament in Marion. The Junior Lady Bombers left Fidelity Bank Arena as the runners-up. Mountain Home was able to win its semifinal match in straight sets. The Junior Lady Bombers defeated Annie Camp 25-15 and 25-21.
Kay Peitz, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Ms. Kay Peitz, 81, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday October 6, 2022 at her home. She was born April 18, 1941 in Auroa, IL to Ralph and Grace (Ludwig) Venable. Ms. Peitz is survived by a niece Leann Sandoval, and two nephews, Lance Venable and John Venable. She is...
MH JV football team picks up win at West Plains
The Mountain Home junior varsity football team went across the state line on Monday and picked up a 25-21 victory at West Plains. Chris Hubbard scored touchdowns on runs of 36 and eight yards. Isaiah Murry added a 28-yard touchdown run and recovered a fumble, Brenton Setzer scored from one yard out, and Nate Henderson had a fumble recovery.
Gary Brinker, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Gary Brinker of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Gary Brinker died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Branson’s softball season ends with loss in district final
The Branson High School softball team fell one win short of a state tournament berth. The Lady Pirates went back to Glendale High School in Springfield on Friday and fell to Camdenton 8-2 in the championship game of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament. Branson’s season ends with a record of 16-18.
William H. (Bookie) Boekholder, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
William H. (Bookie) Boekholder of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home. He was born September 1, 1936, in Freeport, IL to the late Gerald and Margaret Boekholder. William graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in Dubuque, Iowa in 1955. He then served in the United...
Cross country teams to gather for Bomber Invitational
Saturday will be a big morning for cross country in Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host Dora, Melbourne, Bergman, Valley Springs and Harrison for the Bomber Invitational on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The start time is scheduled for 9.
MHCA volleyball season ends in conference semifinals
The Mountain Home Christian Academy varsity volleyball team’s season came to an end this weekend in the Heartland Christian Athletic Association Conference Tournament in Fort Smith. The Lady Eagles advanced as far as the Class 2A semifinals. Mountain Home Christian began pool play by beating Owasso Preparatory Academy from...
Monday basketball results include Viola girls hitting 15 3s in season-opening win
Viola began its basketball season Monday by winning two of three games over Marmaduke. The Lady Longhorns hit 15 three-pointers in the senior girls’ game on their way to a 63-52 victory over the Lady Greyhounds. A.J. McCandlis led Viola with 38 points and went 10-for-17 from behind the arc. The Lady Longhorns start the year at 1-0. Viola did not fare as well in the senior boys’ contest as they fell to Marmaduke 58-47. The Longhorns fall to 0-1 on the season.
MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor class includes 2008, 2010 state championship softball teams
Homecoming week at Mountain Home will wrap up with the annual MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor Banquet, and one team from the past is usually chosen for enshrinement each year. However, two teams will be inducted for the Class of 2022 as the state championship softball teams from 2008 and 2010 will both be honored.
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
Hillbilly Chili Cookoff
KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and 99.7 The Boot were live with the Treasure Chest Saturday at the Hillbilly Chili Cookoff at Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Lakeview.
Body found in Izard County
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body. According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
Arkansas man accused of starting fires in Baxter County
Deputies in Baxter County, Arkansas said a man they arrested Friday was deliberately starting fires by lighting paper on fire and throwing it out of his pickup window.
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
