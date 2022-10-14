Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
WSYX ABC6
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for serial cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
WSYX ABC6
Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
WSYX ABC6
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 2 injured in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died, and two others were injured in a crash overnight in northeast Columbus. Police said a car flipped over on its top around 1:35 a.m. near Morse Road and Sunbury Road. One person died in the crash, police said. Medics took a person...
WSYX ABC6
Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
WSYX ABC6
Section of Alton Darby Road in Hilliard reopens after gas line break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Alton Darby Road in Hilliard has reopened after a gas line break Monday afternoon. Alton Darby was closed between Scioto Darby Road and Fairway Commons. Hilliard City Schools said there are no evacuations but the gas leak and road closure will impact school bus routes...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
WSYX ABC6
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
WSYX ABC6
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus church leaders combine faith and basketball to give young people a safe space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As violence impacts young people across Columbus, church leaders are using basketball and church to provide a safe space for them. “Just another day that we get to live. Just another day that we’re at peace," said Lawrence Degroat, who has participated in the program for about three years.
WSYX ABC6
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
WSYX ABC6
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show returns this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year! The Circleville Pumpkin Show returns this week. The event takes place Wednesday-Saturday with different activities and festivities happening every day. The four-day celebration features family entertainment, parades, music, food, crafts, baked goods and of course, tons of pumpkins!. Other...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State holds No. 2 spot during bye week in AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes did not take the field this weekend but remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State is on a bye week and will return to The Shoe next weekend to host Iowa. Tennessee rose to No. 3 after...
WSYX ABC6
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
