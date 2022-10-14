Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts matured as a passer? Hall of Fame coach, All-Pro safety, ex-Giants coach give insights

Read full article on original website
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles make 4 moves before Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys | Did team elevate anyone from practice squad?
Weeks after the Eagles saw one of their top reserve offensive linemen go out with an injury, they will see him return for a big NFC East game. However, the Eagles have lost a newly acquired defensive lineman for at least four weeks. The Eagles activated tackle Andre Dillard from...
What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary
PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
Backup Eagles lineman helps keep Cowboys’ Micah Parsons sackless after Lane Johnson’s injury
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were coming out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night, preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys for the second half of the game, already seeing themselves up 20-3. As they made their way to the home sideline, they did so without starting right tackle Lane Johnson.
Eagles move to 6-0: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry come up big in 26-17 win over Cowboys | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was running stride for stride with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush thought he could get the ball to Gallup and zipped the pass over the middle of the field.
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Is Jordan Mailata active for game vs. Cowboys? Special teamer deactivated
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
At 6-0, Eagles need to do 3 things to remain undefeated after bye week
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was heading into the locker room Sunday night, smiling because his team had just defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on national television in front of a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. Seizing the opportunity, Sirianni tweaked a saying made famous by former Cowboys...
The final unbeaten team in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division fell last week as Nazareth defeated Emmaus. That means the overall high school football rankings need a new No. 1.
The 6-0 Eagles are for real; not playoff-ready, for sure, but right now, nobody’s better | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Even though I picked the Eagles to win their Sunday night showdown against Dallas, I have lived in the Philly area a very long time, and I have absorbed its fatalistic nature in my DNA. By game time I had convinced myself that what you saw unfold at...
