Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts matured as a passer? Hall of Fame coach, All-Pro safety, ex-Giants coach give insights

PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO