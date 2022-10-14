ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Power line falls on top of West Side home, starting fire

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to a West Side home early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of El Paso Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Guadalupe Street.
Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
