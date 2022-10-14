Read full article on original website
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Electric box pelted by rain sparks Northwest Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a house fire on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning. The fire started just after 7 a.m. at a home off Farrow Place near Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire when they saw flames coming from the house. Investigators...
Power line falls on top of West Side home, starting fire
SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to a West Side home early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of El Paso Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Guadalupe Street.
Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
Family of four displaced after fire rips through home on far West Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A family of four is displaced after their home went up in flames on the far West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Candle Bend. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and...
UPDATE: All lanes reopen after major crash on I-10 on Northwest Side
Police have not said if anyone was hurt.
Crews to start construction on North St. Mary’s Street police substation in December
SAN ANTONIO – District 1 residents got a final look at the future North St. Mary’s Police Substation renderings on Monday before construction starts this December. San Antonio voters approved the construction of the substation on the corner of North St. Marys and Myrtle as part of the 2017 to 2022 bond.
Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
Electrical fires, power outages pop up around San Antonio amid light rain
SAN ANTONIO – Rain showers were a welcomed sight for locals on Monday morning, but that may have also led to some electrical fires. As a cold front moved in, San Antonio firefighters and CPS Energy crews responded to electrical fires and power outages across the city. As of...
Bullets tore through stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms of teen shot by SAPD officer, family says
The attorney for the family of Erik Cantu sent an update on the 17-year-old’s condition over the weekend. Brian Powers is representing the teenager who was shot by now-former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. “Yesterday Erik struggled over...
Man driving erratically on I-10 ejected from SUV during crash, hit by oncoming vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by a car and killed after he was ejected from his SUV during a crash on Interstate 10 on the East Side. San Antonio police said the man was driving a GMC Yukon “erratically” in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hackberry just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when he lost control.
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
San Antonio rain knocks out power at Northside ISD schools, residences
Over 500 CPS Energy customers have been impacted.
Two robbed trying to complete Facebook Marketplace car sale near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were robbed while trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale near North Star Mall Saturday night. San Antonio police say two people had been in contact with a prospective seller for a car listed on the social media platform. They agreed to...
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
