SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by a car and killed after he was ejected from his SUV during a crash on Interstate 10 on the East Side. San Antonio police said the man was driving a GMC Yukon “erratically” in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hackberry just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when he lost control.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO