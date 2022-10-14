Read full article on original website
Milford Public Library — Maureen Haab Receives ‘The Difference Is You’ Award
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library is proud to announce that staff member Maureen Haab is this year’s recipient of “The Difference Is You” award. This honor is bestowed each year on one library staff member in Indiana who goes above and beyond for their library and their community.
Chamber Celebrates New Warsaw Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
WARSAW — Michiana Area Council of Governments Senior Environmental Planner Leah Thill says electric vehicles are part of the present. “I say they’re clearly here and we just need to make sure that we plan practically for the infrastructure,” she said. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated...
Claypool Alumni Donate To Claypool PTO
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Alumni Association has donated $1,020.60 to the Claypool Elementary School PTO. On Friday, Oct. 14, Claypool Alumni Association Treasurer Ron Longyear presented a check to Claypool Elementary School Principal Melissa Rees during the The Echoes of the Past Fall Festival in Claypool. The PTO is to purchase books for the library with the funds.
Timeline From The Past: Traffic Issue At Lake Village Shopping Center On US 30
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. October 1969 — Warsaw Mayor Paul (Mike) Hodges has launched a one-man campaign to alleviate the serious traffic problem at the entrance to the new Lake Village Shopping Center on U.S. 30 east of the city.
Sue Harman — UPDATED
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her kindness, service to others and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as Sue. She was born...
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano — PENDING
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Trail Fest Invades Hauth Trailhead
WARSAW — Events continue today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Winona Lake Trail Fest at Hauth Trailhead, 900 Pierceton Road, Winona Lake.. The Kid’s Mountain Bike races began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. From noon until 5 p.m. there will be potluck food and beverages. The weekend long event will conclude with a poker run — mountain bike and running courses from 2-5 p.m.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on Old Road 30 and CR 350W near Warsaw. Drivers: Keith Nickerson, 44, South Main Street, Etna Green; Julie Gaines, 57, Belmont Driver, Warsaw. Nickerson said he fell asleep at the wheel. Vehicle left the roadway and then returned to the road and struck a vehicle. Damages up to $25,000.
Roger David Rice — UPDATED
Roger David Rice, 78, Osceola, formerly of Lakeville, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. Roger was born Nov. 26, 1943. Roger married Pamela Sue on Nov. 26, 1988; she preceded him in death. He is survived by seven children, Cindi Michelle Rice, Osceola, Devan Levine, Kingsford Heights,...
Amy J. Gillespie
Amy J. Gillespie, 57, Wabash, died at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born July 2, 1965. She married Randy Gillespie on July 22, 1989; he survives in Wabash. Amy is survived by two sons, Robert Gillespie, Frisco, Texas and Adam Gillespie (Isabelle...
Sharon Lee Cearbaugh
Sharon Lee Cearbaugh, 85, Columbia City, died at 4:10 a.m. Oct. 15, 2022, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Columbia City. She was born March 14, 1937. On Feb. 5, 1954, she married Fred Roland Cearbaugh; he preceded her in death. Surviving are three sons, Kenneth (Linda) Cearbaugh, Kevin (Paula) Cearbaugh...
William ‘Bill’ Gerding
William Roger “Bill” Gerding, 79, Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Bill is survived his daughter, Heidi (Jim) Spangle, Fort Wayne; son, William Braden “Brady” (Becky) Gerding, Fort Wayne; two grandsons; and three sisters, Jill Wiegman, New Albany, Jane Brass, Franklin and Elane Thomas, Fort Wayne.
Wawasee Marching Band Offering Final Performance of Fantasmic!
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee High School Marching Warrior Pride, now in its 54th year of performing for the community, will proudly present its 2022 state-qualifying competition show, Fantasmic! one last time at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The performance will take place on Warrior Field at Wawasee High School....
Mary Bernice Wiggs — PENDING
Mary Bernice Wiggs, 101, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
Road Work Begins On Small Segment Of Main Street In Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw Public Works Department has begun prep work before milling Main Street, from Detroit Street to Buffalo Street, beginning Tuesday, October 18. Paving preparation work and resurfacing will continue throughout the week. The work schedule is dependent on weather. Motorists are encouraged to use Center Street or...
Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Ann Moeller
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Moeller, 75, Wabash, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Aug. 23, 1947. Libby married John P. Moeller on July 4, 1965; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her three children, Wendy (David) Myers, Kokomo, Dwight...
Ed Lynch Jr.
Ed Lynch Jr. 68, Winamac, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on Sept. 25, 1954,. He married Terri L. Hamman on Oct. 14, 1978. She survives. Additional survivors include two daughters: Shannon (Micah) Cook of Winamac, Heather (Joell) Grisel of Westfield; three sons: Kyle (Sue) Lynch Colorado Springs, Colo., Eddie Lynch III of Winamac, Sean Lynch of Carmel; and eight grandchildren.
Shirley Atkinson
Shirley Lee Atkinson, 85, Wabash, died at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born Sept. 13, 1937. She married Harold L. Atkinson on June 24, 1956; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Kevin (Jeanne) Atkinson, Wabash and Melinda...
John Kwiatkowski
John Kwiatkowski, 84, Winamac, died at 12:10 a.m. Monday, Oct.10, 2022 ,at Life Care Center in Rochester. He was born on July 15, 1938. On April 6, 1963, he married Nancy Marie Neubieser. She passed away on March 2, 2008. He is survived by a son, Michael John (Angela) Kwiatkowski,...
Yarian Named October Veteran Of The Month
MENTONE — The October Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month is Rex Allen Yarian. U.S. Army veteran Yarian, of Mentone, was honored in a special presentation on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Java Jacks at Mentone. The presentation, which would originally be held during a Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting at the Kosciusko County Courthouse, was moved to the special time and place to accommodate Yarian.
