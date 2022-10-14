Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'
A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
American Airlines Plane Diverted After Woman Screams 'We're All Gonna Die!'
Passengers of an American Airlines aircraft flying from Miami to Los Angeles experienced uncomfortable moments due to an unruly female passenger behavior this Wednesday. It happened when she reportedly approached other passengers saying loudly, “We’re all going to die,” during the flight. The pilot diverted the plane to El Paso because of the incident. There, the police arrested the unruly female passenger.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
Passenger left fuming after man reclines entire row of seats during flight – but people are divided
A MAN has divided opinions online after he complained about a passenger reclining two seats on the plane. The passenger said he was on a long flight with his laptop, hoping to do some "important work". He wrote on Reddit: "About 15 minutes into the flight, the guy sitting in...
12tomatoes.com
Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane
Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
Cruise Ship Passenger Caught Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl on Board, Police Say
Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to port in Miami.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Flight warning – how taking snacks off the plane could get you into trouble with POLICE
EVERY now and again, an airline gives you a snack that you fancy saving for later. But avoid the temptation to pack it into your hand luggage and disembark the plane, because it could get you into trouble with border police. A woman who mistakenly took some fruit from her...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
Mom picks the PERFECT name for the baby she delivered mid-flight
Anyone who's taken a flight this year knows that air travel is kind of like the Wild West right now. Delays are almost expected. Cancellations are a little too frequent. You have to go in expecting a little turbulence and a few surprises. But Connecticut mom Kendra Rhoden, who boarded...
Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
This is the horrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground before erupting in a huge fireball, killing the pilot. Footage posted on Twitter on Sunday starts off with two planes racing across the Reno mountains in Nevada when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field.
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
Food & Wine
The World's First Sleeping Pods for Economy Passengers Are Just as Amazing as They Sound
The worst part of long-haul flights is trying to find the right sleeping position. Lucky for you, and me, Air New Zealand wants to make it easier for passengers to get some rest: the airline will introduce Skynests, the world's first sleep pods for economy class passengers, in 2024. And...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 big mistakes I always see guests make.
Many travelers forget to adjust their clocks to new time zones, notify their bank that they're traveling abroad, and check the boat's event schedule.
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after people get sick
An American Airlines flight departing from Miami was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday evening, CBS Miami reports.Flight 338 was on its way to Barbados when it returned to Miami International Airport after multiple people became sick, the station said. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said firefighters began patient assessment and, out of precaution, five patients were transported to an area hospital.American Airlines said the five people taken to the hospital were crew members and no passengers were hospitalized. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said 173 passengers were on the flight.American Airlines said the plane turned around after a chemical odor spread through the cabin from a passenger's carry-on luggage.A source familiar with the situation told CBS News the odor was coming from nail polish remover.The plane landed safely and passengers were offered hotel accommodations, the carrier said.Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the tarmac, CBS Miami reported, adding that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the plane had to land because of an emergency.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0