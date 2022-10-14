ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'

A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TravelNoire

American Airlines Plane Diverted After Woman Screams 'We're All Gonna Die!'

Passengers of an American Airlines aircraft flying from Miami to Los Angeles experienced uncomfortable moments due to an unruly female passenger behavior this Wednesday. It happened when she reportedly approached other passengers saying loudly, “We’re all going to die,” during the flight. The pilot diverted the plane to El Paso because of the incident. There, the police arrested the unruly female passenger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
12tomatoes.com

Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane

Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS DFW

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after people get sick

An American Airlines flight departing from Miami was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday evening, CBS Miami reports.Flight 338 was on its way to Barbados when it returned to Miami International Airport after multiple people became sick, the station said. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said firefighters began patient assessment and, out of precaution, five patients were transported to an area hospital.American Airlines said the five people taken to the hospital were crew members and no passengers were hospitalized. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said 173 passengers were on the flight.American Airlines said the plane turned around after a chemical odor spread through the cabin from a passenger's carry-on luggage.A source familiar with the situation told CBS News the odor was coming from nail polish remover.The plane landed safely and passengers were offered hotel accommodations, the carrier said.Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the tarmac, CBS Miami reported, adding that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the plane had to land because of an emergency.
MIAMI, FL
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
