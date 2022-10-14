Read full article on original website
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning.
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
KMOV
Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
46-year-old killed after altercation in Jennings
Officers are investigating a Sunday murder in Jennings.
Three teens hurt in separate St. Louis shootings since Friday
Three teenagers are being treated for injuries suffered in three seperate shootings in St. Louis City since Friday afternoon.
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police: Man tries to burn down home after heavy night of drinking￼
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 11in the 1100 block of Angelica Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Clothing store on Washington robbed; suspects may be connected to other incidents in city, police say
Early Monday morning, officers responded after two men broke into a storefront on Washington Avenue. Police believe the two suspects are good for more incidents and several car break-ins, including a carjacking on Saturday night
26-year-old dies early Friday in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, where they found 26-year-old Tabitha Peppers of St. Louis shot in the head.
KSDK
Robbers burglarize clothing store and shoot at store owner, escape in stolen Hyundai
ST. LOUIS — Two robbers burglarized the clothing store on Washington Avenue, exchanged gunfire with the store's owner, and fled in a stolen Hyundai Monday morning, police said. According to St. Louis Metro police, at about 3:20 a.m. two suspects broke into Dictate Never Accept (DNA), a clothing store...
18-year-old charged after fatal shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder for an August homicide in south St. Louis. Michael Henderson, an 18-year-old Lemay man, was charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Joseph Shaw on Aug. 26. Police said they...
Central West End restaurant broken into overnight
A Central West End restaurant was broken into overnight.
Man who pleaded guilty to two carjackings explains why he did it
On October 7, Andre Whitfield was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for carjacking two vehicles while armed in 2020. He sat down with KMOX and explained his motive.
KSDK
City of St. Louis holds North Grand corridor meeting to talk traffic concerns
Mayor Tishaura Jones is working to make the streets safer, especially on the North Grand corridor. Neighbors are concerned about speeding and traffic lights.
Burglar on parole accused of more than a dozen new break-ins
A St. Louis man, already on parole for several burglaries, is facing nearly 20 new counts of burglary for crimes spanning just a 10-month period.
KSDK
Freeze warning in effect for St. Louis area
The freeze warning lasts Monday night until Wednesday morning. St. Louis area residents are urged to disconnect garden hose and drain it.
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
KMOV
Suspect from South County charged in Hazelwood man’s death
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old from South County is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man that occurred in South City in August. Michael Henderson is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Joseph Shaw, 42, of Hazelwood, near the intersection of Broadway and Nebraska on August 26.
