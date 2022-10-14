Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
Eight area schools among those in latest Radio Iowa high school football poll
1. Pleasant Valley (8-0) 2. Dowling Catholic (7-1) 3. Ankeny (7-1)n 4. Southeast Polk (7-1) 5. Cedar Falls (6-2) 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2) 7. Johnston (5-3) 8. Sioux City East (7-2) 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2) 10. Linn-Mar (5-3) Class 4A. 1. Lewis Central (9-0) 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier...
UNI Basketball Steals Three-Star Recruit from MVC Rivals
Bringing in a three-star recruit to a mid-major basketball program like UNI is always a good thing. It's even better when The Panthers snag him from the competition in the Missouri Valley Conference. This three-star, Kyle Pock (pronounced poke) of Bolivar, Missouri was offered a scholarship by three other teams...
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
biztimes.biz
Through the decades, East Dubuque supper club ‘is different than most’
Address: 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Dining hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (brunch) and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Employees: 70. On the web: timmermanssupperclub.com. EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ascending...
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well, but they say new tax policies may slow revenue growth in the coming years. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us...
Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize
A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
A Pizza Deal Too Good to Pass Up
Pizza is a popular food choice in America. It's right up there with potato chips, ice cream, chicken tenders, and donuts. Typically how much pizza does the average American eat in a year? We break it down as follows:. The Top 5 Pizza Toppings. Pepperoni. Mushroom. Extra cheese. Sausage. Onion.
KCRG.com
A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment. So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
