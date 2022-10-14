Read full article on original website
Women Win Again; Football Rises Again
Sunday in women’s college soccer the 7th ranked Wartburg Knights beat Saint Benedict 1-0 as Wartburg moves to 13-0-2 on the season. The Wartburg football team has risen to 16th in the d3football.com poll following a 65-0 drumming of Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
New roof installed at home of North Iowa veteran
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A local company recently made sure a U.S. Army veteran had a good roof over his head. As part of the Owens Corning Roof Redeployment Project, Young Construction installed a new roof at the Nora Springs home of Brandon Schmidt. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in North Iowa
A Powerball ticket purchased in north Iowa won $2 Million in Monday’s drawing. The Iowa Lottery says the lucky ticket was purchased at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City and came within one number of winning Monday night’s $403.9 million jackpot. The ticket matched all five white balls, but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Iowa’s ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ named for 2022
WAUKON, Iowa – A small northeast Iowa town is home to Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon the winner of its annual contest Friday. Lid’s took the top spot out of 449 establishments that were nominated. Dan and Kelly Liddiard opened Lid’s […]
Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize
A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
Parking Lot Closed
Beginning Monday, October 17th the parking lot on the north side of Kohlmann Park will be closed. The parking lot is expected to be closed for two weeks due to a paving project. During this time parking will be available along 1st Street Northwest and on side streets.
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Prison Sentence for Waterloo Man
A Waterloo man has been sent to prison after being found with a stolen gun during a traffic accident in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Sir Frank Nelson III was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. After an accident at Commercial Street and Park Avenue on June 28th of 2020 police found a loaded and stolen .40 caliber handgun in Nelson’s waistband. Police also found K2 synthetic marijuana, an open bottle of Patron, and ecstasy in the vehicle. Nelson was sentenced to three years and one month in prison as well as three years of supervised probation following the prison term. Nelson was also investigated for his involvement in the shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club in 2020. He was not charged, however.
Man Arrested for Ordering Threats
A Waterloo man has been arrested for ordering another person to threaten multiple individuals in Charles City in 2020, according to KIMT. 20 year old Calvin Edwards is accused of instructing a person to threaten people and then fire a gun multiple times into a parked vehicle on June 13th of 2020. A warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest on June 16th of 2020 but he was not taken into custody until earlier this month in Black Hawk County. He has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. He will got to trial on December 20th. Nobody else has been charged to this point.
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
(ABC 6 News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to the public of a phone scam. The department said numerous residents received phone calls that showed up on their caller ID as coming from the Non-Emergency Dispatch Center (507-328- 6800) on Friday. Officials say these are...
