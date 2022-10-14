Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Dunkerton vs. Clarksville Regional VB on Y99.3
Monday night on Y99.3 in Class 1A Region 5 the 3-16 Clarksville Indians and the 18-12 Dunkerton Raiders meet in Dunkerton. Prematch at 6:45, first serve at 7:00.
Man Arrested for Ordering Threats
A Waterloo man has been arrested for ordering another person to threaten multiple individuals in Charles City in 2020, according to KIMT. 20 year old Calvin Edwards is accused of instructing a person to threaten people and then fire a gun multiple times into a parked vehicle on June 13th of 2020. A warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest on June 16th of 2020 but he was not taken into custody until earlier this month in Black Hawk County. He has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. He will got to trial on December 20th. Nobody else has been charged to this point.
Prison Sentence for Waterloo Man
A Waterloo man has been sent to prison after being found with a stolen gun during a traffic accident in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Sir Frank Nelson III was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. After an accident at Commercial Street and Park Avenue on June 28th of 2020 police found a loaded and stolen .40 caliber handgun in Nelson’s waistband. Police also found K2 synthetic marijuana, an open bottle of Patron, and ecstasy in the vehicle. Nelson was sentenced to three years and one month in prison as well as three years of supervised probation following the prison term. Nelson was also investigated for his involvement in the shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club in 2020. He was not charged, however.
Parking Lot Closed
Beginning Monday, October 17th the parking lot on the north side of Kohlmann Park will be closed. The parking lot is expected to be closed for two weeks due to a paving project. During this time parking will be available along 1st Street Northwest and on side streets.
