Sportswear brands across the board continue to make collaborations the driving force behind their business, and among them is New Balance which is arguably sitting at the top of the ranks right now in terms of partnerships. In recent memory, we’ve seen the imprint join forces with the likes of Todd Snyder and AURALEE for joint projects, and now we’re seeing it reunite with Stray Rats for another collection. Nearly a year ago we witnessed these two parties team up for a duo of 991s, and now they’re shining a light on the New Balance 580.

19 HOURS AGO