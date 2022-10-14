Read full article on original website
Nike Gets Mystic With the Dunk High "Psychic Purple"
Has shared the official photos of its upcoming Dunk High offering in “Psychic Purple.”. The two-tone silhouette is crafted with a stark black leather base and features a sharp contrast of purple overlays. Branding makes its way on to the panel swoosh, tongue tag and insoles, while additional details include a mesh tongue and sock lining. The shoe rests on a white midsole and purple outsole, while purple laces tie the model together for a clean and organized finish.
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
Dr. Martens and Slam Jam Unveil Debut Collaboration
British footwear imprint Dr. Martens has tapped Italian retailer Slam Jam for a new collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut effort, the collaboration merges workwear styles with electronic music subcultures. Taking center stage is Dr. Martens’ 1461 shoe that has been reimagined with subtle construction worker uniform detailing. The shoe...
The New Balance 2002R "Vibrant Apricot" Receives Gradient Medial Logos
Recognized as one of New Balance’s most popular models, the 2002R has hit the streets in various reimagined designs. From the torn “Protection Pack” to AURALEE’s “Yellow beige” rendition, the model continues its trip to the top with a new in-line “Vibrant Apricot” colorway.
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 500 High "Taupe Black"
While 2022 has treated YEEZY fans to plenty of new and re-released looks on silhouettes such as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, the adidas YEEZY 500 High has remained quiet. Events such as YEEZY Day 2022 came and went without any action for the high-top, however, its low-top counterpart did see some shine in the first half of the year. Now, it is time for the YEEZY 500 High to make its return, just in time for fall and its cold weather.
Concepts and Reebok Honor Allen Iverson’s ’96 Draft Class With a Question Mid Collaboration
Throughout the 2022 fall season, Reebok has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to collaborative initiatives. The vector imprint has presented luxury team-ups with Maison Margiela, and a trading card-inspired capsule alongside Panini America, and now it has just announced its next chapter with Concepts. The Boston-based fashion kingpins have linked together once more for a Question Mid installment that pays homage to Allen Iverson and the rest of the talented ‘1996 NBA draft class that had players like Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steve Nash among others.
Detailed Look at the Stray Rats x New Balance 580 Collection
Sportswear brands across the board continue to make collaborations the driving force behind their business, and among them is New Balance which is arguably sitting at the top of the ranks right now in terms of partnerships. In recent memory, we’ve seen the imprint join forces with the likes of Todd Snyder and AURALEE for joint projects, and now we’re seeing it reunite with Stray Rats for another collection. Nearly a year ago we witnessed these two parties team up for a duo of 991s, and now they’re shining a light on the New Balance 580.
This Maison Margiela Bag Comes Debossed With Tabi Toe-Inspired Details
Haute couture imprint Maison Margiela has been a household name in the realm of fashion, and like, every major luxury label, it has its signature design language. The Parisian imprint has earned its stripes in the luxury space for its deconstructive and avant-garde products, one being the famous Tabi boot silhouette. This Japanese-inspired element is being borrowed from the brand’s accessories department and tossed onto this newly-launched shopping bag.
Rui Hachimura Presents the Air Jordan 37 "Siren Red"
With the 2022-23 NBA Season beginning next week, the Washington Wizards‘ Rui Hachimura is heading into his fourth season in the league. As the first Japanese national to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, Hachimura was quick to join the Jordan Brand roster in 2019. Since then, he has offered plenty of new looks for the brand, including on the Air Jordan 1 Low, 8, 36 and more. Recently, he presented both the Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Cranes” colorway, with the latter being a friends and family exclusive.
Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Is Jordan Brand’s First Sneaker Collab With an Africa-Based Partner
To close out the month of October, Jordan Brand is linking up with various retailers across the globe to further build upon the strong momentum of the Air Jordan 2. TITAN of the Philippines, Two 18 of Detroit, Michigan and Shelflife of South Africa have all been tapped to execute their own rendition of the silhouette’s low-cut version, the latter of which has been officially announced by Jordan Brand. This upcoming project marks the Michael Jordan‘s imprint’s very first collaboration with an Africa-located partner.
GOLF WANG Launches Its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
Even Tyler, the Creator is taking a break from performing right now, in no way, shape or form are his creative juices resting. The multi-talented artist has had more time to focus on his various product initiatives such as his ongoing partnership with Converse, his elevated GOLF le FLEUR* line and his GOLF WANG brand. The latter has finally transitioned into the new season and revealed its fresh Fall/Winter 2022 line.
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Teams Up With Deadfellaz for a Limited-Edition Halloween Merch Drop
Spooky season is upon us! And just in time for the Halloween scaries, Steve Aoki and his Dim Mak brand have teamed up with Deadfellaz for a limited-edition Halloween merch drop. Featured in the exclusive capsule collection is a range of items including a custom varsity jacket, T-shirts, hoodies and...
Nike's Popular Dunk Low "Panda" Gets Tweaked With Red Swooshes
Amongst the many trends that are happening in footwear right now, few have sparked as many conversations as the Swoosh’s Dunk Low “Panda” colorway for its growth in popularity and constant restocks. It has become a street style staple and in many ways an entry point for new sneaker fans into the mainstream for its versatility and wearability. And to shake things up a bit,
Goods & Services Launches Made-To-Order Shoe Program
Goods & Services are known for the custom Air Jordan 1s, Air Force 1s, Birkenstocks and more that come out of their atelier in downtown Los Angeles, but they’re dipping their toes into the world of original footwear design with a brand-new bespoke made-to-order program. The three-cobbler team is offering two original footwear designs — one a sneaker made of upcycled military surplus garments that’s named the MS01, the other a custom mule — each of which is made entirely by hand and features a Blake stitched construction so it can be resoled as many times as the wearer desires.
Fashion East Opens Applications For Its Fall/Winter 2023 Season Showcase
Founded by Lulu Kennedy in 2000, Fashion East has acted as a talent finder and incubator that’s birthed success stories including Kim Jones (Dior/Fendi), Craig Green, Simone Rocha, Maximilian Davis (Ferragamo), Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey, Jonathan Anderson (LOEWE), Mowalola Ogunlesi, Chet Lo, and now maybe even you in the future to come. This is thanks to the just-opened application form for Fall/Winter 2023, giving you the chance to showcase your work alongside others in a co-ed presentation in February.
Take a Closer Look at the 19 Pharrell Williams-Owned Jacob & Co. Diamond Pieces Headed to JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams‘ “Son of a Pharaoh” JOOPITER has just released its full list of lots set for auction. Out of the 52 personal items, 19 are diamond pieces from P and Jacob & Co. Some of the most iconic pieces of diamond jewelry — artifacts of hip-hop and pop-culture history — are now for sale.
New Balance Made in U.K. Prepares Muted 920 and 991 Pack
New Balance’s British Flimby-based factory has powered through 40 years of quality releases, crafting various premium silhouettes that stand alone. As the base celebrates its anniversary, New Balance is promoting several kicks to keep an eye on. Following the arrival of a minimalistic 1500, the imprint’s Made in U.K. line sees a muted pack featuring the 920 and 991.
VEJA and Marni Reconnect for Scribble-Colored Sneakers
Following its joint series with Rick Owens, VEJA debuted its first capsule with Italian fashion house Marni earlier this year. The playful design sees VEJA’s low-top V10 and high-top V15 silhouettes covered in colorful scribbles across the top panels and laces. The upcoming FW22 offerings maintain the same DIY...
TUMI Debuts McLaren Collection With F1 Driver Lando Norris
After debuting its documentary-style “Built for the Journey” campaign with pro footballer Son Heung-min, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, recording artist Anthony Ramos and singer Gracie Abrams this past August, TUMI has now released its McLaren collection with Lando Norris. As a continuation of the “Built for the...
