Goods & Services are known for the custom Air Jordan 1s, Air Force 1s, Birkenstocks and more that come out of their atelier in downtown Los Angeles, but they’re dipping their toes into the world of original footwear design with a brand-new bespoke made-to-order program. The three-cobbler team is offering two original footwear designs — one a sneaker made of upcycled military surplus garments that’s named the MS01, the other a custom mule — each of which is made entirely by hand and features a Blake stitched construction so it can be resoled as many times as the wearer desires.

18 HOURS AGO