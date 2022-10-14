Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's Sinkhole Obsession Expands Onto the Cubi and Amazona 15 Bags
Jonathan Anderson‘s collections for LOEWE are nothing short of fashion wizardry, playing within the boundaries of house cues while simultaneously capable of rewriting the brand’s own rulebook. If you need reminding, take a look at its $12,050 USD sinkhole-covered car coat, or the entire Fall/Winter 2022 men’s runway show at that. Now, with this in mind, LOEWE has released two bags informed by the sinkhole philosophy, delivering the Amazona 15 and Cubi bags indebted to the kitchen essential.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 2002R "Vibrant Apricot" Receives Gradient Medial Logos
Recognized as one of New Balance’s most popular models, the 2002R has hit the streets in various reimagined designs. From the torn “Protection Pack” to AURALEE’s “Yellow beige” rendition, the model continues its trip to the top with a new in-line “Vibrant Apricot” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Goods & Services Launches Made-To-Order Shoe Program
Goods & Services are known for the custom Air Jordan 1s, Air Force 1s, Birkenstocks and more that come out of their atelier in downtown Los Angeles, but they’re dipping their toes into the world of original footwear design with a brand-new bespoke made-to-order program. The three-cobbler team is offering two original footwear designs — one a sneaker made of upcycled military surplus garments that’s named the MS01, the other a custom mule — each of which is made entirely by hand and features a Blake stitched construction so it can be resoled as many times as the wearer desires.
hypebeast.com
VEJA and Marni Reconnect for Scribble-Colored Sneakers
Following its joint series with Rick Owens, VEJA debuted its first capsule with Italian fashion house Marni earlier this year. The playful design sees VEJA’s low-top V10 and high-top V15 silhouettes covered in colorful scribbles across the top panels and laces. The upcoming FW22 offerings maintain the same DIY...
hypebeast.com
This Maison Margiela Bag Comes Debossed With Tabi Toe-Inspired Details
Haute couture imprint Maison Margiela has been a household name in the realm of fashion, and like, every major luxury label, it has its signature design language. The Parisian imprint has earned its stripes in the luxury space for its deconstructive and avant-garde products, one being the famous Tabi boot silhouette. This Japanese-inspired element is being borrowed from the brand’s accessories department and tossed onto this newly-launched shopping bag.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 550 is Readied With "Blue Groove" Accents
New Balance’s 550 model has been on the rise and sees no signs of slowing down, gracing the feet of casual wearers across the globe. The popular sneaker has seen one colorway after another, recently displayed in a clean “White Gum” palette following a duo of suede iterations. Now, the silhouette sees a dark approach primed for any occasion.
hypebeast.com
Here's a Full Look at the Second KAWS x The North Face Collection
The North Face has revealed its second collaboration with world-renowned artist and designer KAWS. While the first collection was aimed at delivering added flair for the slopes, introducing colorful and reflective pieces, the upcoming series focuses on high-altitude performance, offering up a range of greyscale pieces centered around TNF’s Expedition System.
hypebeast.com
The Children of the Discordance x UGG FW22 Collection Is an Homage to the American West
Teased back in February, Children of the Discordance and UGG have now returned to fully unveil their Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The collaboration sees the two labels connect through a shared ethos of refusing to be defined by convention for an homage to the American West. The Children of the Discordance...
hypebeast.com
Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Teams Up With Deadfellaz for a Limited-Edition Halloween Merch Drop
Spooky season is upon us! And just in time for the Halloween scaries, Steve Aoki and his Dim Mak brand have teamed up with Deadfellaz for a limited-edition Halloween merch drop. Featured in the exclusive capsule collection is a range of items including a custom varsity jacket, T-shirts, hoodies and...
hypebeast.com
Todd Snyder Presents New Balance 237 "City Gym"
Todd Snyder and New Balance reconnect once again for a limited-edition take on the New Balance 237, a contemporary reinterpretation of NB’s ’70s running heritage. The pairs revisit an era when workout clothes were predominately gray on gray, and are given the name “City Gym,” after Snyder’s first pop-up on NYC’s Elizabeth Street with Champion.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Made in U.K. Prepares Muted 920 and 991 Pack
New Balance’s British Flimby-based factory has powered through 40 years of quality releases, crafting various premium silhouettes that stand alone. As the base celebrates its anniversary, New Balance is promoting several kicks to keep an eye on. Following the arrival of a minimalistic 1500, the imprint’s Made in U.K. line sees a muted pack featuring the 920 and 991.
hypebeast.com
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Popular Dunk Low "Panda" Gets Tweaked With Red Swooshes
Amongst the many trends that are happening in footwear right now, few have sparked as many conversations as the Swoosh’s Dunk Low “Panda” colorway for its growth in popularity and constant restocks. It has become a street style staple and in many ways an entry point for new sneaker fans into the mainstream for its versatility and wearability. And to shake things up a bit,
hypebeast.com
GOLF WANG Launches Its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
Even Tyler, the Creator is taking a break from performing right now, in no way, shape or form are his creative juices resting. The multi-talented artist has had more time to focus on his various product initiatives such as his ongoing partnership with Converse, his elevated GOLF le FLEUR* line and his GOLF WANG brand. The latter has finally transitioned into the new season and revealed its fresh Fall/Winter 2022 line.
hypebeast.com
Fashion East Opens Applications For Its Fall/Winter 2023 Season Showcase
Founded by Lulu Kennedy in 2000, Fashion East has acted as a talent finder and incubator that’s birthed success stories including Kim Jones (Dior/Fendi), Craig Green, Simone Rocha, Maximilian Davis (Ferragamo), Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey, Jonathan Anderson (LOEWE), Mowalola Ogunlesi, Chet Lo, and now maybe even you in the future to come. This is thanks to the just-opened application form for Fall/Winter 2023, giving you the chance to showcase your work alongside others in a co-ed presentation in February.
hypebeast.com
Method Man Bundles Up for New Fall/Winter 2022 Moose Knuckles Campaign
30 years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan dropped their debut single, titled “Protect Ya Neck.” This year, group member Method Man is figuratively taking that song title to fashionable heights by modeling a new range of Moose Knuckles coats that cover the neck and provide warmth for the body.
hypebeast.com
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Día de Muertos 2022 With Its "Somos Familia" Collection
Fall time marks the beginning of the holiday season, and with October set to conclude in just a few weeks time and the start of November encroaching,. is feeling festive with its upcoming footwear launches. Its tradition for the Beaverton-based brand to celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead in english) with celebratory sneakers, and this year the brand has readied special Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low colorway for its all-new “Somos Familia” capsule.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the 19 Pharrell Williams-Owned Jacob & Co. Diamond Pieces Headed to JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams‘ “Son of a Pharaoh” JOOPITER has just released its full list of lots set for auction. Out of the 52 personal items, 19 are diamond pieces from P and Jacob & Co. Some of the most iconic pieces of diamond jewelry — artifacts of hip-hop and pop-culture history — are now for sale.
Comments / 0