Local business owner’s courses teach others how to open and run luxury car service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South business owner is teaching others how to be an entrepreneur.

The owner of Luxury Transportation Academy is helping people learn how to start their own luxury chauffeur business.

The program teaches how to start, operate, and maintain a chauffer service.

Owner Travis Parker said the program not only teaches the steps of running the business, but also the financial literacy aspect. He said income from the business can literally change lives.

“I was looking for a way to change my life and to, you know, just grow,” Parker said.

Parker is a Memphis native who started True Concierge in 2013. He now owns four additional businesses under the brand, according to his website.

He said owning a luxury chauffer service can open the door to a multi-million dollar career.

“I started this school to help other people like me,” Parker said.

The course is open to anyone aged 18 and up.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.