ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local business owner’s courses teach others how to open and run luxury car service

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwFG9_0iYjTu5h00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South business owner is teaching others how to be an entrepreneur.

The owner of Luxury Transportation Academy is helping people learn how to start their own luxury chauffeur business.

The program teaches how to start, operate, and maintain a chauffer service.

Owner Travis Parker said the program not only teaches the steps of running the business, but also the financial literacy aspect. He said income from the business can literally change lives.

“I was looking for a way to change my life and to, you know, just grow,” Parker said.

Parker is a Memphis native who started True Concierge in 2013. He now owns four additional businesses under the brand, according to his website.

He said owning a luxury chauffer service can open the door to a multi-million dollar career.

“I started this school to help other people like me,” Parker said.

The course is open to anyone aged 18 and up.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Craighead County coffee shop to close

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop in Brookland will close its doors at the end of October. In a media release posted Sunday, Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company announced they will be closing on Oct. 29. “These decisions are always difficult ones to make, because if you look at...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
desotocountynews.com

Entergy to open new service center in Nesbit

Entergy Mississippi will celebrate the opening of its new service center in DeSoto County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the location, 2390 Highway 51 North in Nesbit. The facility will serve as its hub for customer service, distribution operations and storm response...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Group steps up to help church cited for illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After seeing a WREG story about illegal dumping at a Raleigh church, one group that works with felony offenders wants to help. Those with Egypt Baptist Church say they’re doing all they can to handle the problem but they can’t seem to get things under control and it’s not their garbage.  However, people […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s intuition leads her to discover son’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evelyn Stone-Bailey said her son, Taurean Stone, and another man were murdered in May 2021, and now more than one year later, she is still waiting for the person who pulled the trigger to be brought the justice. Stone-Bailey does whatever it takes to avoid thinking about and remembering how her son […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Businesses open up shop in Mason

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
MASON, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
130K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy