Will 2 injured Alabama wide receiver commits return to the field this season?
A pair of Alabama wide receiver commits injured last week will likely be back on the field before the end of their junior seasons. Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe left his team’s 25-20 victory over Oxford with an injury on Friday, while Foley’s Perry Thompson was injured early in the Lions’ 43-41 victory over Davidson.
utv44.com
Williamson high school football players hold protest over lack of on-campus football field
Williamson High School football players protested at the school Sunday over not having a new football stadium. Mobile County Public Schools promised 5 schools new 'on-campus stadiums.... four are under construction, but there's been no movement at Williamson. "I feel sorry for them, I feel sad because these kids want...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall classes at Hammer and Stain
The following information was provided by Hammer and Stain:. Hammer and Stain- Eastern Shore, a DIY studio where you use tools and paint/stain to create your own piece of wooden decor! Book parties, come for open paint, date night, etc. Bring your own beverage and snacks to eat while creating. Don’t feel up to it? Have Hammer and Stain artists make it for you!
travelawaits.com
5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama
Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Mobile AL You Must Try
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Mobile Alabama, then you have come to the right place! Mobile has so much more than the down home cooking that the South is known for. Delicious seafood, Italian food that makes you feel like you are in Italy, and Mexican food that you will tell your friends about.
utv44.com
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
Foley Main Street announces downtown mural project
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street is planning six murals in the downtown area to add color and a festive spirit in the area near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and McKenzie Street. “This celebration of history and place through art in Downtown Foley will be...
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants
Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama
The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
Atlanta police say the man responsible for a fatal shooting on one of Buckhead’s most prestigious streets Thursday morni...
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
utv44.com
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
Pet of the Week: Happy Remy has a lot of love to give
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old dachshund/beagle mix named Remy.
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
mobilebaymag.com
The Loop Theatre
In 1941, The Loop theatre opened on 2050 Government Street. Designed by architect J.T. Knight Jr. and operated by Paramount-Richards, the theatre cost $76,708 to construct at the time. The theatre (pictured below in 1958) was a one-story building designed in a streamline moderne style, a popular architectural look for commercial establishments in the 40s. It sported a distinctive pink exterior with a single screen inside. Young couples sometimes claimed sections — typically the right section in the front of the theatre — for themselves and ushers paced the aisles to ensure patrons behaved. The theatre eventually closed in the mid-70s, and the building has since been demolished. A Walgreens now operates at the location.
