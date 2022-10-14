Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming
A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
alabamawx.com
Coldest Air So Far This Season Arrives Tonight
SHARPLY COLDER: A cold front is pushing through Alabama in dry fashion this morning, and it will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Today will be mostly sunny with a cool northwest wind of 10-20 mph; the high will be in the 66-71 degree range over North Alabama, with mid 70s for the southern counties of the state.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Halloween in Central Alabama: 9 ways to celebrate
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to fill our social calendars with all the spooky season-themed events and fun we can pack into the month. From children’s carnivals and trick-or-treating opportunities to adult dance parties that last into the wee hours of the morning, here are some of the best Halloween events to attend in central Alabama in October.
