Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points. The Screaming Eagles recorded...
Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
14news.com
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
14news.com
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire this morning. Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.” […]
14news.com
Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 1st ‘White Flag Night’ of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Rescue Mission say Monday night will be “White Flag” night as temperatures will drop in the night. White Flag Days are days when the air temperature or wind chill factor is 32 degrees or lower. The organization will be open from...
How YOU saw the Morton Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has been on the scene, but citizen journalists sent us pictures. Picture submissions: Viewers have sent us these videos:
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities say two men are in jail following a long stand off in Owensboro. It happened Friday on Alexander Avenue near East 20th Avenue. A solemn ceremony for an Evansville native killed in the line of duty. Years later, his ultimate sacrifice is being remembered and recognized. In...
14news.com
USI Volleyball spiked by SEMO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-19, 1-8 OVC) ended the weekend with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 11-25) loss to Southeast Missouri State University (11-10, 6-3) at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles produced solid numbers despite the loss, nabbing 40 or more kills and 30 or more assists for the second straight match.
WTHI
Evansville Memorial Eliminates Washington in the Regional Championship
Lady Hatchets see their season come to an end at home. Evansville Memorial beats Washington 8-0 to win the Regional Championship.
14news.com
Firsdon’s brace powers Belmont past UE Women’s Soccer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Belmont sophomore forward Leah Firsdon’s first career brace helped power the host Bruins past the visiting University of Evansville women’s soccer team, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Firsdon scored on rebound goals in the 54th and 63rd minutes...
14news.com
National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006. 16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice. “16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,”...
DCPS names 2022 Distinguished Alumni
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) Board of Education has named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award recipients, Kevin Akers and Dr. Mark Newman. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to have two of our outstanding alumni returning to DCPS for this recognition,” said Dale Stewart, DCPS […]
14news.com
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for week nine. Sean DeLong, RB, Gibson Southern: DeLong was all over the field in the Titans’ regular season finale. He had seven carries for 85 yards, caught 6 passes for 39 yards and had three total touchdowns in Gibson Southern’s 39-21 win over Boonville. The Titans extend their win streak to 20 straight games dating back to last season’s state championship run. The Titans play Vincennes Lincoln in its first round sectional game.
Lt. Gov. tests positive for COVID-19, working from home for now
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be working from her Evansville home for a few days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Lt. Governor posted to Twitter Monday that she tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. In the post, Crouch said she “will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while […]
EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze
The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning.
Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire
An Evansville warehouse and adjacent buildings were destroyed in a massive fire early Monday, officials say.
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
Tennessee Tribune
Try your luck at Bally’s Casino in Evansville
For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.
Spottsville community rallies for police officer battling cancer
SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County community showed their support this weekend for a local officer battling colon cancer. A fundraiser was held Sunday night at Boucherie Winery in Spottsville for Henderson officer Janna Gatten. Live music and a silent auction were accompanied by food from Tacoholics. We’re told a percentage of the sales […]
Comments / 0