fork lore they say cuz game commission denies just like coyotes and bobcats for the longest time ...I know a years ago a bobcat wad hit and killed game commission told guy nope that's just a cat
well let me tell you something I saw a mountain lion 3 years ago in Bedford county and there is definitely one living along the cove Creek in Bedford county I guess there's probably more than one the one I saw was near Bedford county fairgrounds they don't know everything they're just talking out there knowledge but there's definitely those animals still around
I saw one in Cameron County, PA a few years ago. Don’t care what anyone says… I know what I saw. Had a VERY clear view… it crossed the train track I was walking down. It paused, looked my way and kept going.
Comments / 22