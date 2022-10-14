Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight
Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London. The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world. All three...
BBC
Ben Bril: The Dutch Jewish boxing champion sent to Nazi camps by Olympic team-mate
Sitting in his boxing gym just outside Amsterdam, former Dutch champion Barry Groenteman is reminiscing about the times he used to visit his grandmother. When she was living in a retirement home and he would go to see her, he'd often come across an older man "who was always shadowboxing: in the hall, with the nurses".
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
Comments / 0