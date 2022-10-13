Read full article on original website
MSNBC
The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent
Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
MSNBC
Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal, national security attorney Bradley Moss and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner about the latest Justice Department filing in the Mar-a-Lago documents case asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the ruling appointing a Special Master to review the documents that were seized by the FBI.Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’
After the Utah Senate debate, independent challenger Evan McMullin tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his opponent Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump is one of the “most egregious betrayals of the Constitution” and how Sen. Lee’s defense of Trump shows that he’s concerned with “pursuing power at any cost.”Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe
MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest legal setbacks faced by Donald Trump regarding the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, after the Justice Department appealed the appointment of a special master and the Supreme Court rejected to intervene in the case. The co-hosts of the #SistersInLaw podcast also dive into why Trump’s lawyers formed "Trump Organization II” on the same day the New York AG sued the Trump Organization for fraud.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”
At its latest hearing, the January 6th committee presented evidence that Donald Trump and people in his orbit planned to spread lies about the 2020 election even before Election Day. “This was planned, it was premeditated,” says Olivia Troye, who previously served as a Senior Advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence. “The Vice President's life was put in danger because of this insane man.” As Election Day approached, people were so concerned that Trump would falsely claim victory before all the results were tabulated that former White House counsel Greg Jacob wrote a memo advising Vice President Pence to steer clear of those claims. “It’s significant that Greg Jacob felt the need to put it in writing,” Troye tells Ali Velshi. “That tells me that all of them were aware of what Trump’s planning was…and they were concerned about how this was gonna play out.”Oct. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb got her wish. Now she's dealing with the fallout.
Christina Bobb had a simple wish: to work for former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old lawyer spent the aftermath of the 2020 election producing segments in her native Arizona for the far-right OAN network, peddling conspiracy theories about faked ballots on camera while simultaneously working behind the scenes on former President Donald Trump’s ultimately doomed efforts to reverse the election’s outcome.
MSNBC
'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. The DOJ recommending 6 months in jail while Bannon's lawyers are seeking probation. It comes as Trump himself braces for the formal subpoena from the January 6th Committee for testimony and documents. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Trump will likely try to avoid testifying, adding “he can try and fight it, I suspect he will despite all his social media bluster because this is a guy who took the fifth amendment more than 400 times… The one time Trump doesn’t want to talk about the 2020 election is when he has to do so under oath.”Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Report: Trump’s Secret Service grift
A new House Oversight committee report found the Trump Org. overcharged Secret Service agents for hotel stays while protecting the first family. Plus, the disturbing appeals to racism this midterm season. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
MSNBC
Why Trump is facing new allegations of antisemitism (yes, again)
By some estimates, roughly 22% of Jewish voters supported Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2020. The Republican expected a stronger showing, and with the latest reporting from NBC News in mind, it seems the former president is expressing his frustrations in rather provocative ways. Former President Donald Trump attacked Jews...
MSNBC
Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known
Rep. James Clyburn, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, talks with Rachel Maddow about a new report containing the results of the committee's investigation into the Trump administration's handling of the Covid epidemic and the surprising extent of its corruption of the CDC's public output. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
The U.S. is not ready for possible escalation with China, warns House member
House Armed Services Committee members Seth Moulton and Michael Waltz warn time is running out for the U.S. to prepare itself and allies for a possible war with China. Reps. Moulton and Waltz join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Washington Post National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to address a threatening social media post in which former President Trump said, “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - before it is too late!” Greenblatt says “These are dangerous comments at a dangerous time.” He adds, “Let’s just call it what it is: anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and hateful. Underlined. Period.”Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
As elections near, racist appeals receive little GOP pushback
The racist messages from prominent Republicans came in rapid succession. It was on Friday, Sept. 30, when Donald Trump used racist language toward Elaine Chao, who served as his transportation secretary for four years. A week later, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama used racist rhetoric about Black people, crime and reparations.
MSNBC
The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread
When John Eastman suggested that Pence had the power to subvert the election and “throw out” the disputed electoral votes, Eastman referenced the Electoral Count Act. Former federal Judge Michael Luttig refuted Eastman’s misguided reading of the Electoral Count Act, and advised - via tweet - that Vice President Pence had to count and certify the votes. But that wasn’t the only tactic that Trump and his allies tried to use to remain in office. They also attempted to exploit vague language in a fringe concept known as the Independent State Legislature Theory (ISL). Extreme interpretations of the ISL doctrine argue that state legislatures have absolute power to set election rules and to determine disputed outcomes. It would give elected state representatives the authority to redraw districts without oversight, hand pick electors and even ignore their own state’s voting laws and constitutions. It was the “centerpiece of the effort to overturn the 2020 election long before the election itself,” Luttig tells Velshi. And arguments currently being made are “not tenable under any of the normal tools of constitutional interpretation.”Oct. 16, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
MSNBC
‘This regime has to be held accountable’: Demonstrations continue in Iran one month after Mahsa Amini’s death
Moj Mahdara, co-founder of Beauty United, speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the latest on protests in Iran, her own experience with the morality police, and what’s driving the desire for change among younger generations one month after the death of Mahsa Amini. Oct. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
How Republicans are weaponizing the politics of hysteria
Author Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind.'Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
What's on Tim Ryan's mind?
The race for the United States Senate seat in Ohio, between Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author J.D. Vance, is neck and neck. The "Morning Joe" field team recently had the opportunity to catch up with Rep. Ryan in Ohio. He graciously allowed me to speak with him during stops across the state. During one of the longer stops in Toledo, I asked Rep. Ryan the difference between Vance and himself.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?
Arizona's Kari Lake is just one of hundreds of Republican election deniers on the ballot this fall. This is why this election, and more importantly the day after the election, are so incredibly important. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country.Oct. 18, 2022.
