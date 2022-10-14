Sysco North Texas reaches settlement with US Department of Labor

A company that sells food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities has settled with the U.S. Department of Labor after a routine inspection turned up problems with the company's hiring practices.

The Labor Department says Sysco - North Texas was discriminating against female and black applicants for some positions at its warehouse and distribution center in Lewisville. Sysco also reached an agreement to resolve similar problems at its location in New Braunfels.

"No person should be rejected when they apply for a job because of their gender or their race," said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Southwest Regional Director Melissa Speer in Dallas. "The U.S. Department of Labor and Sysco North Texas worked together to resolve these matters and to prevent similar discrimination issues from happening again. We appreciate that Sysco North Texas moved quickly to remedy our concerns and has committed to ensuring future compliance with federal hiring and equal employment opportunity laws."

Sysco agreed to pay $121,000 in back wages to nearly 800 job applicants that were affected by the policy. The company also agreed to extend job opportunities to six female and five Black applicants.

