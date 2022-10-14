ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge's record setting home run ball worth millions, now has lawyer

By Barbara Schwarz
Cory Youmans is a lucky guy. He was in the right place at the right time, positioned in the first row of left field October fourth at Globe Life Field wearing a baseball glove, when he snagged New York Yankee Aaron Judge's record breaking 62nd home run of the season.

Youmans and the ball now have legal representation. Palm Springs, California attorney Dave Barron has known Youmans for years and said "I got contacted and he said I got the ball. Everybody was really excited. I was really excited. The main thing was to get the ball authenticated and secured."

He says it's one of the most historic baseballs in Major league history.   The old record belonged to Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961 with the Yankees.

Barron says Youmans is looking at selling the ball.  "We've been contacted by both private buyers and top auction houses.  They've all reached out.
We're evaluating all that right now.  We'll be making a decision soon."  He says auction houses don't want to put a value on the ball, but "offers that have come in are incredibly substantial.  It's hard to say but the ball may be worth between four and five million dollars."

He does not think Youmans want to hang on to the ball too much longer.

He adds this is an incredible achievement by Aaron Judge and wants to celebrate that as well.  "We are happy to allow Aaron to have the ball for purposes of photographs.  We'd be happy to make the ball available to him for that."

The ball is locked in a bank vault somewhere in Texas.

