What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more.

More than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, squash and gourds will be on display (NBC4).

Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities attract more than 400,000 visitors every year to Circleville, home to 13,000 residents.

The four-day celebration features live music, seven parades and more than 400 booths offering food, retail, games and crafts for sale. The show is also home to a number of contests, including the Miss Pumpkin Show Contest and the Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest. A pet parade and entertainment show also run each day.

The show opens Wednesday with the Giant Pumpkin Weigh In as local growers compete for the Giant Pumpkin Champion Trophy and $3,000. Last year, 37 giant pumpkins entered the contest with one 1,850.5-pound pumpkin squashing its competition to take home the top prize.

The show wouldn’t be complete without pumpkin-flavored treats. This year’s show will include donuts, cookies, burgers, pizza, tacos, chili, elephant ears, pancakes, taffy, ice cream, cake, waffles, cream puffs, fudge, brownies, thousands of pies and more.

The Giant Pumpkin Weigh In will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday (NBC4).

Bakers from Lindsey’s Bakery will continue a more than 60-year tradition of making one of the world’s largest pumpkin pies during the show. Last year’s pie weighed over 400 pounds, was 6 feet in diameter and took 12 hours to bake and cool.

Those attending the show can take advantage of a number of shuttle opportunities. PICCA operates a shuttle from the AMVETS facility at 818 Tarlton Rd. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day for $10 per carload. In addition, Ohio Christian University is operating a shuttle from 14765 Lancaster Pike from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost is $5 per two people, $3 per adult and $1 per child under 12.

The Circleville Pumpkin Show is open Tuesday through Saturday. View the full schedule of events here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.