Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Portland, being held at the Oregon Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It's a show about oddities and curiosities, but a year ago it gained unfortunate notoriety for being part of a live human dissection. The event in a Portland hotel ballroom, by media company Death Science, forced Multnomah County commissioners to ban the public display of remains for a profit. The widow of the man had not agreed to have his...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO