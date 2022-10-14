ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

cohaitungchi.com

Top 15 Fun and Adventurous Things to do in Portland

Portland is home to a great collection of fun-filled activities that will give you an adrenaline rush and awaken your adventurous spirit. From roller coaster rides to flying through the air, these activities will each provide you with a unique experience in the city that you won’t forget in a hurry. Here are our best fun and adventurous things to do in Portland, Oregon with or without friends…
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland events: Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Portland

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Portland, being held at the Oregon Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It's a show about oddities and curiosities, but a year ago it gained unfortunate notoriety for being part of a live human dissection. The event in a Portland hotel ballroom, by media company Death Science, forced Multnomah County commissioners to ban the public display of remains for a profit. The widow of the man had not agreed to have his...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Vista Hills Midcentury with a Sleek New Look

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an updated midcentury modern home in West Slope near Beaverton with pops of color and a throwback fallout shelter to boot. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Return Lincoln, Roosevelt statues, too

One small, much-needed step forward for Portland: the news that the Elk statue and its base will be returned to their historic location, (“Portland’s iconic elk statue, in need of $1.3M makeover, eyes spring return to downtown,” Oct. 4) I am only disappointed, but not surprised, that the vandals who wrecked them are not being required to pay towards the potential $2 million cost.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Rewards Its Long-Suffering Residents With Amazing Places to Eat

Is it an artisan doughnut from your neighborhood baker? Maybe it’s a sloppy sandwich from the deli around the corner. Or maybe it’s the ripe summer blackberry you pluck from the horribly invasive bush in your own backyard. Personally, I have loved all of the above and more, because for all the bullshit this city puts us through, damn, there are some boss places to eat.
PORTLAND, OR
multco.us

Property tax payments due Nov. 15, 2022

Discounts available, online payment options, and account information. Multnomah County is mailing approximately 300,000 real and personal property tax statements and value notices to property owners. Property owners should receive statements from the Multnomah County Division of Assessment, Recording, and Taxation by Nov. 1. Property tax payments are due Nov....
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Salem’s mayor talks ‘Moving to Work’ program, homeless crisis

It's time for Mayor Monday. AM Extra headed to one of Oregon’s largest communities, the capital city of Salem. There’s a lot that goes on inside the state capital building, but there's also a lot that happens outside of the capital. Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett joined us to share updates with the community. Bennett discussed Salem’s Moving to Work program and how the city is tackling the homeless crisis. Watch the full video in the player above.
SALEM, OR

