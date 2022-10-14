A Michigan teen has violent tendencies and two left feet to blame for his arrest in Detroit. An 18-year-old is currently behind bars after he was caught driving a vehicle that was involved in a violent carjacking. The teen was arrested Monday, however, the carjacking took place on September 26th. During the car theft of a Chrysler 200, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times with the butt of a handgun according to ClickonDetroit. The suspect was not identified or captured at that point.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO